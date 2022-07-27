Instawork Offers Philadelphia Workers Higher Wages Amid Pressures of Inflation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with skilled workers, announced today the platform's availability to hourly workers in the Philadelphia area looking to earn higher wages during a time when inflation is stressing household budgets.

In Philadelphia, the average hourly pay rate on the Instawork platform is $16.69, more than double the local minimum wage of $7.25. Philadelphia's 8.8% inflation rate is the city's highest since 1982 and increasing costs are putting financial pressure on residents.

More than 120,000 people in Philadelphia have already downloaded the Instawork app and are working to staff business locations across the area. Common roles in Philadelphia include general labor, warehouse associates, event servers, concessions, bartenders, retail, and custodial shifts.

"While inflation is at a record high, people are looking for ways to offset the increased costs for everyday necessities like gas and groceries," said Kira Caban, Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "Picking up just a few shifts on Instawork can not only help offset these rising costs but can also help workers in Philadelphia achieve work flexibility."

Pros can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

Hourly professionals (Instawork Pros) using Instawork experience:

Work flexibility: build schedules around personal lives and income goals

build schedules around personal lives and income goals Financial stability: view shift earnings before working

view shift earnings before working Unlimited income potential: work as little or as much as you want

work as little or as much as you want Get paid quickly: ability to get paid the same day

ability to get paid the same day Unique and exciting work opportunities

Businesses that rely on Instawork Pros range from nationally recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the city's favorite local hot spots and sports venues. These businesses are consistently matched with high-quality, reliable Pros to fill available shifts and deliver valuable services. The Instawork platform encourages both hourly workers and businesses to rate each other on a five-star scale after each shift to help match future shifts with those who are best qualified.

Businesses using Instawork experience:

Quick access to qualified workers in their community

to qualified workers in their community Improved operational efficiency with quality and reliable staffing

with quality and reliable staffing Increased customer loyalty due to happier staff and better experiences

due to happier staff and better experiences Time saved on administrative tasks, returning focus to other top priorities

Instawork is currently staffing businesses in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than two million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork was recently named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider, and was named one of the "Best Apps of the Summer" in 2021. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Kira Caban

Head of Strategic Communications

kcaban@instawork.com

