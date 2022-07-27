Axtria Named as the Only Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Life Sciences Operations PEAK Matrix® Report

Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its top Leader ranking in the Everest Group’s Life Sciences Commercial Services Specialists PEAK Matrix earlier this year, Axtria has earned an even higher assessment as Leader and Star Performer from the leading industry analyst firm in its latest issued Life Sciences Operations PEAK Matrix. Notably, Axtria was the only company to receive these two designations in the report.

As it did with Everest’s Life Sciences Commercial Services Specialists PEAK Matrix (https://www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2021-46-R-4839/Marketing?SearchTerms=Life%20Sciences%20Commercial%20Services%20PEAK%20Matrix), Axtria received the top recognition for demonstrating the highest “market impact” in pharma and life sciences operations. Everest analysts assessed Axtria as a leader in vision and capabilities for optimizing all areas, including Commercial branding, marketing, sales, R&D, and medical affairs. Axtria earned the top double Leader and Star Performer ranking over 32 other life sciences technology solutions providers evaluated for the Life Sciences Operations PEAK report.

“These back-to-back top designation report rankings from the Everest Group testify to the ground-breaking work we have done to address every aspect of our life sciences clients’ operational challenges with the most innovative and advanced digital analytics solutions in the industry today, “ said Jassi Chadha, President & CEO of Axtria. “We continue to look forward to equipping the drug and medical device manufacturing industries with ever-advancing AI-powered data science technologies that can help them leverage the opportunities created by a changing post-COVID operational model.”

The full Everest Life Sciences Operations PEAK Matrix report is available here: https://www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2022-54-R-5236/Marketing

About The Everest Group

Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services and sourcing. Their clients include leading global companies, service providers, and investors. Clients use their services to guide their journeys to achieve heightened operational and financial performance, accelerated value delivery, and high-impact business outcomes. Details and in-depth content are available at www.everestgrp.com.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria has a strong focus on sales and marketing operations. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the life sciences industry's most significant global commercial solutions providers.

Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage Big Data, cloud software, predictive analytics, and machine learning. Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria CustomerIQ™ are cloud-based software platforms that enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and overall manage end-to-end commercial operations. For more information, go to www.axtria.com or follow Axtria on:

