CPI Aerostructures Receives $3.2 Million Order From Boeing Under A-10 ATTACK Re-Wing Contract

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®” or the “Company”) (OTC Expert Market: CVUA) announced today the receipt of purchase orders totaling approximately $3.2 million from Boeing (NYSE: BA) for structural assemblies for the A-10 Thunderbolt II under a previously announced Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a maximum ceiling value of $48 million. Under the terms of the IDIQ, CPI Aero will manufacture major structural subassemblies of the A-10 aircraft’s wing. Including these new orders, CPI Aero has now received approximately $23.4 million in funding from Boeing for the production of A-10 re-wing structural assemblies and associated program start-up costs. The program is in production at CPI Aero and the IDIQ has an order period through August 2026.



On August 21, 2019, Boeing announced an award from the United States Air Force (USAF) with a maximum contract value of $999 million to manage the production of up to 112 new wing sets and spares kits for A-10 aircraft.

Dorith Hakim, president and CEO of CPI Aero stated, “The A-10 is a time-tested, battle-proven weapon system and CPI Aero is proud to be part of the ATTACK Re-wing Program. CPI Aero’s statement of work includes Assembly & Integration of the Main Landing Gear Pods which demonstrates CPI Aero’s specific strengths in Supply Chain and Program Management, and the manufacture of complex, mixed-commodity Aerostructures.”

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI Aero also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the period ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.