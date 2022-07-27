Benecaid and Green Shield Canada launch Honeybee Select, an innovative benefits alternative for small businesses

English French

TORONTO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benecaid and Green Shield Canada (GSC), both part of the GSC group of companies, today announced the launch of Honeybee Select, a simple and innovative health benefits solution for small businesses (25 employees and under) new to workplace benefits.

Honeybee Select, part of the broader portfolio of products provided by Benecaid and now powered by GSC, offers digital, easy-to-use benefits, with employers positioned to choose the standardized plan that best fits their needs. All core benefits are provided by GSC, including health, dental, and travel (while optional pooled benefits are provided by leading insurers). In addition, all plans include mental health coverage provided by Inkblot Therapy, a leading provider of mental health solutions and also part of the GSC group of companies.

Boosted by full access to Honeybee’s digital innovative benefits platform, Honeybee Select stands apart with its streamlined user experience, add-on allowance accounts for additional coverage, and access to exclusive partners. Available in English and French (though not yet offered in Quebec), the product consists of set plan designs, including three options where underwriting is not required. Employers receive a guaranteed quote within 24 hours.

“We’re excited about the impact that Honeybee Select can have as a modern, innovative alternative in this market,” explains Darren Sacks, president of Benecaid. “We have seen firsthand how too many choices and complexities with health benefits coverage can overwhelm small businesses. Honeybee Select is a simple way for employers to begin their benefits journey and give their employees the benefits they need on a budget the company can afford.”

The collective strength of Benecaid and GSC ensures that Honeybee Select is powered by deep expertise and top-tier technology. To add to the synergies, effective August 1, 2022, electronically submitted health and dental claims for Honeybee Select plan members will be processed through the GSC adjudication platform for instant eligibility assessment at more health care providers.

“Honeybee Select really showcases the breadth and depth of the GSC group of companies,” adds Shaun McKee, VP of Insurance at GSC. “We’re proud to be bringing GSC’s adjudication system – and our health and dental expertise – to a solution that could be a game-changer for small businesses.”



For more information:

Sevag Koshian, VP Sales & Client Relations

skoshian@benecaid.com

416.626.8786, Ext. 7505

About the Green Shield Canada group of companies

The GSC group of companies means, collectively, Green Shield Canada (GSC), the Green Shield Association, and Green Shield Holdings Inc., which is the primary company that houses health services and benefits administration subsidiaries, including Benecaid and Inkblot. Green Shield Holdings Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the not-for-profit Green Shield Association.

About Benecaid and Honeybee

Part of the GSC group of companies, Benecaid has been a leading provider of innovative group benefits solutions for Canadian small and medium-sized businesses for over 20 years. Benecaid’s unique solutions include competitive health, dental and ancillary group benefits, using both fully-insured and self-insurance options to bring a range of flexible solutions to the market through its network of independent licensed insurance advisors.

The Honeybee digital benefits platform empowers both insurance advisors and insurance companies by enabling a modern benefits experience for their clients and plan members, with access to the widest selection of progressive, personalized benefits products and services, optimized to meet a company’s unique goals. As a third party administrator for some of the most trusted and recognizable Canadian insurance companies, Benecaid combines deep product knowledge, benefits administration expertise and the latest technologies to provide employers with affordable and sustainable benefits solutions, and their employees with a superior customer experience.



About Green Shield Canada (GSC)

Green Shield Canada (GSC), one of the country’s largest health benefits carriers and uniquely structured as a social enterprise, has been shaping the health care landscape for 65 years with a unique brand of expertise and innovation, and currently serves over 4.5 million Canadians across health and dental benefits and pharmacy benefits management. Through the GSC group of companies’ strategic investments and commercial partnerships, GSC is also able to provide clients with an integrated experience that includes delivery of health care via an ever-expanding digital health ecosystem and full benefits administration support.

GSC believes all Canadians should have access to the services they need to improve their health and well-being, but for too many that’s not a reality. With a focus on filling gaps in the Canadian health care system in oral and mental health, GSC and the Green Shield Association will invest $75M in oral and mental health social impact initiatives by 2025 to drive measurable improvements in health outcomes for Canadians – and support GSC’s commitment to Better Health for All.

About Inkblot Therapy

Part of the GSC group of companies, Inkblot is on a mission to improve mental health at home, at work and beyond. From affordable digital counselling services to an innovative EAP program, Inkblot offers effective and accessible solutions for individuals and organizations that care. Inkblot’s corporate mental health program focuses on offering secure, easy-to-access video counselling that is available anytime, any place. Through advanced matching technology, individuals can easily find the best counsellors to suit their needs and preferences in just a few easy steps. With mental health insights employers can actually learn from, Inkblot has already helped over a million people start feeling better without the wait.