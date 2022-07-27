Hotel Equities Selected as Management Firm for 7 Hotel Portfolio in South Carolina

Atlanta, GA, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel ownership, management, and development firm, Hotel Equities, has been selected as the new management company for seven full and select service hotels owned by Sejwad Hospitality, a family-owned hotel development company based in Columbia, South Carolina.

“We are thrilled to partner with the owners of Sejwad Hospitality to manage these best-in-class hotels,” said Joe Reardon, Chief Development Officer of Hotel Equities. “Further expanding our portfolio in the full-service sector is a real focus, and this family has an incredible pedigree of developing first-class hotel assets.”

Hotel Equities operates 41 full-service and lifestyle hotels in its portfolio of over 250 total hotels.

The properties, which expand Hotel Equities' reach in the South Carolina market, include five existing hotels and two new properties currently under construction:

Delta Columbia Northeast – a 180-room full-service hotel with in-house dining at Whiskey Kitchen restaurant. Amenities include on-site convenience store, meeting space, outdoor pool, dry cleaning service

– a 180-room full-service hotel with in-house dining at Whiskey Kitchen restaurant. Amenities include on-site convenience store, meeting space, outdoor pool, dry cleaning service Sheraton Columbia Downtown – A 134-room hotel located in downtown Columbia featuring a rooftop lounge and bar and Vault Martini Bar

A 134-room hotel located in downtown Columbia featuring a rooftop lounge and bar and Vault Martini Bar Moxy – Columbia – A 129-room hotel under construction

– A 129-room hotel under construction SpringHill Suites – Columbia – A 104-room hotel under construction

– – A 104-room hotel under construction Holiday Inn Express – Garners Ferry – A 100-room hotel located minutes away from Columbia’s major business and culture districts, offering free hot breakfast, indoor pool, and fitness center

Holiday Inn Express – Two Notch – Conveniently located just minutes from Fort Jackson Training Center and Interstate 77 and 20, amenities in this 83-room hotel include free hot breakfast, outdoor pool, and fitness center

– Conveniently located just minutes from Fort Jackson Training Center and Interstate 77 and 20, amenities in this 83-room hotel include free hot breakfast, outdoor pool, and fitness center Fairfield Inn & Suites Columbia Downtown– A newly renovated 83-room hotel in downtown Columbia offering free hot breakfast, on-site convenience store, and dry-cleaning service

“We are excited about our partnership with Hotel Equities which allows us to leverage best practices to achieve greater outcomes together,” said Rick Patel, Principal, Sejwad Hospitality. “Our shared values and commitment to enhancing operational efficiencies through hands-on management will drive growth and opportunity for associates.”

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities is an award-winning full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm with a portfolio of over 250 hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. Hotel Equities is an affiliate of 33 Degrees, an integrated management platform combining market knowledge and industry experience across a broad range of CRE assets including office, restaurant, retail, mixed-use and multi-unit residential. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit www.hotelequities.com .

