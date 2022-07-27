Memfault Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memfault , the provider of the first cloud-based IoT device observability platform, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) Type II certification, for the data security controls of its platform. The SOC 2 Type II certification affirms that a verified, independent third party has formally reviewed Memfault’s infrastructure, software, data, people, policies, procedures, and operations.



Memfault customers from the consumer electronics, IIoT, smart city, medical device, micromobility, and energy industries operate in heavily-regulated environments. By investing in and attaining SOC 2 Type II compliance, Memfault shows its deep commitment to data security and adherence to the highest industry standards for its customers and end users.

“Securing and protecting the integrity of our customers’ and their customers’ data is paramount to Memfault,” said François Baldassari, CEO of Memfault. “The SOC 2 Type II Certification should provide additional assurance to customers that Memfault can meet stringent compliance requirements while simultaneously accelerating customers’ go-to-market, reducing production costs, and improving overall product quality.”

Memfault’s embedded device diagnostics platform solves serviceability and reliability challenges via fleet observability, cloud debugging and smart OTA management. Using Memfault, support and product teams gain deep insights into IoT device performance, and device developers have maximum flexibility in building, improving, and updating connected devices at scale.

SOC 2 Type II certification is a recognized standard established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The certification is designed for organizations of all sizes to ensure that the data of potential and existing customers is protected.

About Memfault

Memfault is the first cloud-based platform for connected device monitoring, debugging, and updating, which brings the efficiencies and innovation of software development to hardware processes. The company helps teams catch, triage, and fix bugs in the field before end-users notice them. Consumer electronics, industrial automation, and IoT businesses across all industries rely on Memfault to deliver better products faster, without compromising stability and reliability, that improve over time. The company was founded by engineers with decades of experience from Fitbit, Oculus, and Pebble. Memfault is backed by Uncork Capital, Partech, S28 Capital, and Y Combinator. Memfault is a registered member of the NXP Partner Program.