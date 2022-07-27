Fast Enterprises Launches 500th Software Rollout With Maryland Mobile Driver Licenses

GLEN BURNIE, Md., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Enterprises (FAST), a Colorado-based government technology consulting firm, assisted the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) in implementing mobile driver licenses (mDLs) in May, giving Marylanders the ability to store digital licenses right in their phones' built-in wallets. This cutting-edge feat represents FAST's 500th software rollout in its 25-year history.

Each of FAST's 500 rollouts — that is, software launches and version upgrades — has been completed on time and on budget. This milestone rollout is also FAST's first-ever implementation of mDLs, a service with growing public demand.

Maryland's mDL program securely transfers data from the MVA database directly onto a customer's phone. Maryland is the second U.S. state after Arizona to offer mDLs in a phone's native wallet. Residents with certain mobile devices can access digital versions of their licenses without the need for a third-party service or app download. Currently, Marylanders can use their mDLs to pass through security checkpoints at local airports.

"Since 2018, MDOT MVA and FAST have partnered to modernize State operations and improve customer service," said Chrissy Nizer, MVA Administrator. "As one of only two states to offer digital driver licenses on Apple iOS, MDOT MVA and FAST will continue pushing the limits to provide premier customer service by offering new and exciting products for Marylanders."

mDLs provide more convenience and accessibility, the increased privacy of not having to share personal information to verify an identity, and real-time notification of changes to license status or expiration. Furthermore, in a recent letter to the Biden administration, identity experts suggest that the widespread use of mDLs could reduce identity theft and fraud.

"We are grateful for our agency partners who've worked with us to make the past 500 rollouts so successful," said Martin Rankin, FAST Managing Partner. "We look forward to continuing to work with agencies to deliver even more cutting-edge, user-friendly services to citizens for another 500 rollouts."

Over the past 25 years, FAST has partnered with:

55 tax and revenue agencies worldwide, including 32 state agencies and 12 local governments in the U.S.

18 DMVs

Six unemployment insurance (tax and benefits) agencies

One child support agency, as part of a national social services modernization in New Zealand

FAST expects to leverage the success in Maryland into expanding mobile ID and identity verification programs for its other clients nationwide.

