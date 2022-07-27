Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

QUINCY, Mass., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market: RNDB), the holding company for Envision Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $248,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to a net loss of $235,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and net income of $1.6 million, or $0.32 per basic share and $0.31 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Excluding $357,000 in merger expenses, net income on a non-GAAP basis was $605,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Excluding $240,000 in severance expenses, $588,000 in merger expenses, and $290,000 for the reversal of a cease use liability, net income on a non-GAAP basis was $318,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Excluding $145,000 in severance expenses, $71,000 in other outsourcing expenses, and $29,000 in losses on disposals of fixed assets, net income on a non-GAAP basis was $1.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Please see the tables attached hereto for a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $13,000 or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $5.7 million, or $1.14 per basic share and $1.10 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Net income on a non-GAAP basis, excluding certain nonrecurring items, was $923,000, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income on a non-GAAP basis, excluding other certain nonrecurring items, of $5.9 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Please see the tables attached hereto for a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

At June 30, 2022, total assets amounted to $774.8 million, compared to $770.3 million at March 31, 2022, an increase of $4.5 million, or 0.6%. Total loans increased by $78.1 million, or 13.3%, to $662.9 million at June 30, 2022 from $584.8 million at March 31, 2022, and loans held for sale decreased by $13.0 million to $9.7 million at June 30, 2022 from $22.7 million at March 31, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $14.9 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $56.2 million, or 79.0% from $71.1 million as of March 31, 2022, as a result of loan growth and a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (“FHLB”) borrowings of $12.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in loans held for sale. Compared to June 30, 2021, total assets grew $30.6 million, or 4.1%, from $744.1 million. The growth from the prior year period was driven by an increase in total loans of $116.5 million, or 21.3%, partially offset by a decrease in loans held for sale of $64.5 million, or 86.9% and a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $20.0 million, or 57.3%.

William M. Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “During the quarter, we were pleased to obtain shareholder approval for the proposed merger with Hometown Financial Group, Inc. (“Hometown”). We are excited to be joining Hometown and becoming part of a larger organization. I want to thank our employees for their dedication and hard work during this time of transition as we maintain a business-as-usual environment for our customers.”

Second Quarter Operating Results

Net interest income increased by $744,000, or 14.1%, to $6.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $5.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to a 16.6% increase in average balances of 1-4 family residential loans and a 14 basis point improvement in the average yield earned on these loans. The yield earned on interest-earning assets increased by 53 basis points from the prior quarter, and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 1 basis point from the prior quarter. The net interest margin increased by 53 basis points to 3.39% for the second quarter from 2.86% for the first quarter.

Net interest income increased by $812,000, or 15.6%, to $6.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, from $5.2 million in the same period in the prior year. Relative to the prior year quarter, the net interest margin increased by 38 basis points to 3.39% from 3.01%. The improvement reflects average loan growth of $41.3 million from the prior year quarter and an increase of 18 basis points in the average yield earned on loans, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 10 basis points.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $269,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, driven by loan growth of $78.1 million from the prior quarter. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.00%, 1.09% and 1.19% at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively, and was 237.4%, 237.2% and 101.9% of non-performing assets at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Non-interest income decreased $367,000, or 16.7%, to $1.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $2.2 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, due to a decrease of $780,000 in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Sold mortgages totaled $56.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $129.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2022 ended with a mortgage pipeline of $10.9 million, compared to a pipeline of $42.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022, and loans held for sale were $9.7 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $22.7 million as of March 31, 2022. The decrease in the mortgage banking pipeline and loans held for sale, reflecting rising interest rates and lower margins on loans sold, contributed to the erosion in the gain on loan origination and sale activities from the prior quarter. Mortgage servicing fees increased $161,000, or 46.3%, to $509,000 for the second quarter of 2022 from $348,000 in the first quarter of 2022 because of a positive fair value adjustment of $286,000 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to a positive fair value adjustment of $135,000 for the first quarter of 2022, given declining prepayment speeds.

Non-interest income decreased $5.0 million, or 73.2%, to $1.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $6.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, principally due to a decrease of $5.3 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Sold mortgage loans totaled $56.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to sold mortgage loans of $342.8 million during the second quarter of 2021. The second quarter of 2022 ended with a mortgage pipeline of $10.9 million, compared to a pipeline of $139.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Mortgage servicing fees increased $128,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, principally due to a positive valuation adjustment to mortgage servicing rights of $286,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Non-interest expenses decreased $1.2 million, or 14.0%, to $7.5 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $8.7 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease was due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense of $740,000, or 14.4%, primarily attributed to lower headcount and the absence of severance expenses related to the reduction in force in the mortgage banking operation completed in the quarter ended March 31, 2022. In addition, professional fees and other non-interest expenses decreased by $707,000 from the prior quarter.

Non-interest expenses decreased $3.1 million to $7.5 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $10.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was principally due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $2.9 million, primarily attributed to lower commissions and incentives associated with lower residential loan production and reduced headcount.

The income tax benefit was $165,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $162,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Year-to-Date Operating Results

Net interest income increased by $1.0 million, or 9.6%, to $11.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from $10.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The change reflects loan growth and higher average yields earned on loans, as well as the downward pricing and improved composition of funding liabilities. An increase in the average balance of loans of $16.9 million, or 2.8%, and an 11 basis point improvement in loan yields contributed to a $678,000 improvement in total interest and dividend income. The composition of our funding base improved with an increase of $21.3 million, or 18.4%, in the average balance of non-interest bearing deposits and a decrease of $21.5 million, or 35.1%, in the average balance of borrowings. The composition change contributed to a 15 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $340,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to a credit for loan losses of $240,000 in the prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, loan growth was the primary contributor to the provision for loan losses.

Non-interest income decreased $15.2 million, or 79.1%, to $4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from $19.2 million in the prior year period, principally due to a decrease of $15.0 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities, and a decrease in mortgage servicing fees, net, of $303,000. Mortgage loans sold were $186.6 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $846.0 million during the prior year period. Net gain on loan origination and sale activities decreased as a result of both lower volume and margin on loan sales and the impact of a shrinking mortgage banking pipeline during the first six months of 2022. Mortgage servicing fees decreased $303,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to $857,000 from $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to the recording of sub-servicer expenses during the six months ended June 30, 2022 of $620,000.

Non-interest expenses decreased $6.4 million, or 28.3%, to $16.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from $22.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Salaries and benefits decreased $6.2 million, or 39.2%, to $9.6 million, as a result of lower commissions and incentives associated with a normalization of residential loan production and reduced headcount. Included in salaries and benefits were severance expenses of $240,000 and $254,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, relating to a reduction in force in the mortgage banking operation in 2022 and the outsourcing of residential loan servicing in 2021. Occupancy and equipment expenses decreased $441,000 as compared to the prior year period, as the Company migrated to a hybrid work environment and reduced its overall real estate footprint by closing six loan production offices and reducing the office space for the Bank’s headquarters and loan operations since the prior year, and decreased COVID-19 pandemic related spending.

The income tax benefit was $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to income tax expense of $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Non-qualified stock option exercises during the six months ended June 30, 2022 contributed to the income tax benefit, in addition to the pre-tax loss generated during the period.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2022, total assets amounted to $774.8 million, compared to $770.3 million at March 31, 2022, an increase of $4.5 million, or 0.6%. A $78.1 million increase in total loans from the prior quarter was partially offset by a $13.0 million decrease in loans held for sale and a $56.2 million decrease in total cash and cash equivalents. Deposits increased by $16.7 million, or 2.7%, in the quarter, whereas FHLB advances decreased by $12.1 million, or 26.8%.

Total assets at June 30, 2022 increased $30.6 million, or 4.1%, from $744.1 million at June 30, 2021. Contributing to asset growth was an increase of $117.0 million in net loans to $657.6 million at June 30, 2022 from $540.7 million at June 30, 2021. Commercial real estate loans increased by $21.6 million, or 12.9%, as we focused on diversifying our loan mix. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $20.0 million, or 57.3%, to $14.9 million at June 30, 2022 from $34.9 million at June 30, 2021, principally due to loan growth. FHLB advances decreased by $17.1 million to $32.9 million at June 30, 2022, from $50.0 million at June 30, 2021.

Total stockholders’ equity was $89.3 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $88.5 million at March 31, 2022. The increase of $800,000 reflects net income of $248,000 and earned ESOP compensation and the commitment of ESOP shares to be released of $946,000, and net proceeds from the exercise of stock options of $272,000, partially offset by other comprehensive losses, of $915,000.

Total stockholders’ equity was $89.3 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $100.7 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease of $11.4 million relates mainly to share repurchases of $4.9 million and dividend payments of $12.0 million, partially offset by net income from the previous twelve months of $3.9 million.

Proposed Transaction with Hometown Financial

On March 28, 2022, the Company and Hometown Financial Group, Inc. (“Hometown”) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “merger agreement”) pursuant to which, through a series of transactions, Hometown will acquire the Company (the “merger”) in a cash transaction for total consideration valued at approximately $146.5 million. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Company shareholders will receive $27.00 for each share of Company common stock. The shareholders of the Company approved the proposed merger at a special meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2022. The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

About Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Envision Bank and its Envision Mortgage Division. Envision Bank is a full-service community bank with five retail branch locations, loan operations centers in North Attleboro and Quincy, Massachusetts, three loan production offices located in Massachusetts and one loan production office in Southern New Hampshire.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the SEC, in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “assume”, “outlook”, “will”, “should”, and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed transaction with Hometown; failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the proposed transaction with Hometown on a timely basis or at all or other delays in completing the merger; the risk that the merger agreement may be terminated in certain circumstances; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company and/or others related to the merger agreement or the merger; disruptions to the Company’s business as a result of the announcement and pendency of the merger; the reputational risks and the reaction of Randolph’s customers to the proposed transaction; ongoing disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain its spread on the Company’s employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; changes in the general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in interest rates; competition; inflation; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average assets, return on average equity, the efficiency ratio, profit percentage, tangible book value per share, non-interest income to total income and, where applicable, as adjusted for non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of on-going business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

% Change June 30, March 31, June 30, Jun 2022 vs. Jun 2022 vs. 2022 2022 2021 Mar 2022 Jun 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,891 $ 71,072 $ 34,876 (79.0 )% (57.3 )% Securities available for sale, at fair value 47,142 48,836 50,212 (3.5 )% (6.1 )% Loans held for sale, at fair value 9,736 22,698 74,277 (57.1 )% (86.9 )% Loans: 1-4 family residential 354,922 271,755 263,992 30.6 % 34.4 % Home equity 65,210 58,501 50,555 11.5 % 29.0 % Commercial real estate 189,334 199,255 167,691 (5.0 )% 12.9 % Construction 33,877 32,544 29,140 4.1 % 16.3 % Total real estate loans 643,343 562,055 511,378 14.5 % 25.8 % Commercial and industrial 13,162 15,478 25,826 (15.0 )% (49.0 )% Consumer 6,353 7,267 9,194 (12.6 )% (30.9 )% Total loans 662,858 584,800 546,398 13.3 % 21.3 % Allowance for loan losses (6,602 ) (6,357 ) (6,523 ) 3.9 % 1.2 % Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums 1,362 1,148 785 18.6 % 73.5 % Loans, net 657,618 579,591 540,660 13.5 % 21.6 % Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 1,778 2,734 2,855 (35.0 )% (37.7 )% Accrued interest receivable 1,699 1,434 1,523 18.5 % 11.6 % Mortgage servicing rights, net 15,093 15,378 15,375 (1.9 )% (1.8 )% Premises and equipment, net 7,669 7,718 5,115 (0.6 )% 49.9 % Bank-owned life insurance 8,865 8,824 8,703 0.5 % 1.9 % Other assets 10,262 11,999 10,546 (14.5 )% (2.7 )% Total assets $ 774,753 $ 770,284 $ 744,142 0.6 % 4.1 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 146,635 $ 142,793 $ 124,683 2.7 % 17.6 % Savings accounts 195,107 196,145 190,584 (0.5 )% 2.4 % NOW accounts 51,928 53,329 51,059 (2.6 )% 1.7 % Money market accounts 98,331 92,769 73,967 6.0 % 32.9 % Term certificates 102,002 106,515 74,631 (4.2 )% 36.7 % Interest bearing brokered 47,361 33,128 57,059 43.0 % (17.0 )% Total deposits 641,364 624,679 571,983 2.7 % 12.1 % Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 32,946 45,000 50,016 (26.8 )% (34.1 )% Mortgagors' escrow accounts 2,546 2,773 1,783 (8.2 )% 42.8 % Post-employment benefit obligations 2,055 2,064 2,226 (0.4 )% (7.7 )% Other liabilities 6,564 7,290 17,424 (10.0 )% (62.3 )% Total liabilities 685,475 681,806 643,432 0.5 % 6.5 % Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 52 52 52 0.0 % 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital 45,501 44,904 46,740 1.3 % (2.7 )% Retained earnings 49,290 49,042 57,378 0.5 % (14.1 )% ESOP-Unearned compensation (2,651 ) (3,521 ) (3,662 ) (24.7 )% (27.6 )% Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (2,914 ) (1,999 ) 202 45.8 % (1542.6 )% Total stockholders' equity 89,278 88,478 100,710 0.9 % (11.4 )% Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 774,753 $ 770,284 $ 744,142 0.6 % 4.1 %

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Trend

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,891 $ 71,072 $ 115,449 $ 12,876 $ 34,876 Securities available for sale, at fair value 47,142 48,836 51,666 51,725 50,212 Loans held for sale, at fair value 9,736 22,698 44,766 75,400 74,277 Loans: 1-4 family residential 354,922 271,755 236,364 265,561 263,992 Home equity 65,210 58,501 57,295 56,124 50,555 Commercial real estate 189,334 199,255 197,423 185,100 167,691 Construction 33,877 32,544 33,961 34,479 29,140 Total real estate loans 643,343 562,055 525,043 541,264 511,378 Commercial and industrial 13,162 15,478 17,242 19,896 25,826 Consumer 6,353 7,267 7,552 8,860 9,194 Total loans 662,858 584,800 549,837 570,020 546,398 Allowance for loan losses (6,602 ) (6,357 ) (6,289 ) (6,432 ) (6,523 ) Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums 1,362 1,148 1,073 1,031 785 Loans, net 657,618 579,591 544,621 564,619 540,660 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 1,778 2,734 2,940 3,239 2,855 Accrued interest receivable 1,699 1,434 1,500 1,763 1,523 Mortgage servicing rights, net 15,093 15,378 15,616 15,402 15,375 Premises and equipment, net 7,669 7,718 7,684 6,462 5,115 Bank-owned life insurance 8,865 8,824 8,784 8,744 8,703 Other assets 10,262 11,999 10,252 10,867 10,546 Total assets $ 774,753 $ 770,284 $ 803,278 $ 751,097 $ 744,142 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 146,635 $ 142,793 $ 145,666 $ 134,058 $ 124,683 Savings accounts 195,107 196,145 191,712 188,346 190,584 NOW accounts 51,928 53,329 53,996 53,804 51,059 Money market accounts 98,331 92,769 90,544 73,562 73,967 Term certificates 102,002 106,515 106,112 73,519 74,631 Interest bearing brokered 47,361 33,128 50,117 50,116 57,059 Total deposits 641,364 624,679 638,147 573,405 571,983 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 32,946 45,000 50,000 62,900 50,016 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 2,546 2,773 2,128 1,905 1,783 Post-employment benefit obligations 2,055 2,064 2,222 2,182 2,226 Other liabilities 6,564 7,290 9,878 10,108 17,424 Total liabilities 685,475 681,806 702,375 650,500 643,432 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 52 52 50 50 52 Additional paid-in capital 45,501 44,904 44,078 43,574 46,740 Retained earnings 49,290 49,042 60,524 60,504 57,378 ESOP-Unearned compensation (2,651 ) (3,521 ) (3,568 ) (3,615 ) (3,662 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (2,914 ) (1,999 ) (181 ) 84 202 Total stockholders' equity 89,278 88,478 100,903 100,597 100,710 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 774,753 $ 770,284 $ 803,278 $ 751,097 $ 744,142

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended % Change June 30, March 31, June 30, Jun 2022 vs. Jun 2022 vs. 2022 2022 2021 Mar 2022 Jun 2021 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 6,182 $ 5,467 $ 5,505 13.1 % 12.3 % Securities-taxable 221 216 223 2.3 % (0.9 )% Securities-tax exempt 4 4 6 0.0 % (33.3 )% Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit 45 42 8 7.1 % 462.5 % Total interest and dividend income 6,452 5,729 5,742 12.6 % 12.4 % Interest expense: Deposits 342 315 345 8.6 % (0.9 )% Borrowings 99 147 198 (32.7 )% (50.0 )% Total interest expense 441 462 543 (4.5 )% (18.8 )% Net interest income 6,011 5,267 5,199 14.1 % 15.6 % Provision (credit) for loan losses 269 71 (27 ) 278.9 % (1096.3 )% Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 5,742 5,196 5,226 10.5 % 9.9 % Non-interest income: Customer service fees 372 365 419 1.9 % (11.2 )% Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net 484 1,264 5,740 (61.7 )% (91.6 )% Mortgage servicing fees, net 509 348 381 46.3 % 33.6 % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 41 40 41 2.5 % 0.0 % Other 419 175 235 139.4 % 78.3 % Total non-interest income 1,825 2,192 6,816 (16.7 )% (73.2 )% Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 4,414 5,154 7,310 (14.4 )% (39.6 )% Occupancy and equipment 559 365 621 53.2 % (10.0 )% Data processing 378 345 301 9.6 % 25.6 % Professional fees 578 1,025 323 (43.6 )% 78.9 % Marketing 151 157 200 (3.8 )% (24.5 )% FDIC insurance 62 58 54 6.9 % 14.8 % Other non-interest expenses 1,342 1,602 1,818 (16.2 )% (26.2 )% Total non-interest expenses 7,484 8,706 10,627 (14.0 )% (29.6 )% Income (loss) before income taxes 83 (1,318 ) 1,415 (106.3 )% (94.1 )% Income tax expense (benefit) (165 ) (1,083 ) (162 ) (84.8 )% 1.9 % Net income (loss) $ 248 $ (235 ) $ 1,577 (205.5 )% (84.3 )% Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.31 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 4,839,796 4,815,325 4,921,182 Diluted 5,076,181 5,014,538 5,135,582 Dividends declared per share $ - $ 2.15 $ -

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Year to Date % Change June 30, June 30, Jun 2022 vs. 2022 2021 Jun 2021 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 11,649 $ 11,013 5.8 % Securities-taxable 437 463 (5.6 )% Securities-tax exempt 8 12 (33.3 )% Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit 87 15 480.0 % Total interest and dividend income 12,181 11,503 5.9 % Interest expense: Deposits 657 783 (16.1 )% Borrowings 246 430 (42.8 )% Total interest expense 903 1,213 (25.6 )% Net interest income 11,278 10,290 9.6 % Provision (credit) for loan losses 340 (240 ) (241.7 )% Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 10,938 10,530 3.9 % Non-interest income: Customer service fees 737 786 (6.2 )% Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net 1,748 16,733 (89.6 )% Mortgage servicing fees, net 857 1,160 (26.1 )% Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 81 81 0.0 % Other 594 479 24.0 % Total non-interest income 4,017 19,239 (79.1 )% Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 9,568 15,747 (39.2 )% Occupancy and equipment 924 1,365 (32.3 )% Data processing 723 564 28.2 % Professional fees 1,603 884 81.3 % Marketing 308 370 (16.8 )% FDIC insurance 120 108 11.1 % Other non-interest expenses 2,944 3,540 (16.8 )% Total non-interest expenses 16,190 22,578 (28.3 )% Income (loss) before income taxes (1,235 ) 7,191 (117.2 )% Income tax expense (benefit) (1,248 ) 1,502 (183.1 )% Net income $ 13 $ 5,689 (99.8 )% Net income per share: Basic $ 0.00 $ 1.14 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 1.10 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 4,827,628 4,988,283 Diluted 5,046,444 5,193,643 Dividends declared per share $ 2.15 $ -

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 6,182 $ 5,467 $ 5,923 $ 6,226 $ 5,505 Securities-taxable 221 216 217 219 223 Securities-tax exempt 4 4 4 4 6 Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit 45 42 13 4 8 Total interest and dividend income 6,452 5,729 6,157 6,453 5,742 Interest expense: Deposits 342 315 308 299 345 Borrowings 99 147 155 178 198 Total interest expense 441 462 463 477 543 Net interest income 6,011 5,267 5,694 5,976 5,199 Provision (credit) for loan losses 269 71 (108 ) (90 ) (27 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 5,742 5,196 5,802 6,066 5,226 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 372 365 422 410 419 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net 484 1,264 3,723 7,229 5,740 Mortgage servicing fees, net 509 348 257 274 381 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 41 40 41 41 41 Other 419 175 92 195 235 Total non-interest income 1,825 2,192 4,535 8,149 6,816 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 4,414 5,154 6,084 6,381 7,310 Occupancy and equipment 559 365 713 714 621 Data processing 378 345 237 367 301 Professional fees 578 1,025 325 490 323 Marketing 151 157 245 134 200 FDIC insurance 62 58 55 54 54 Other non-interest expenses 1,342 1,602 1,562 1,719 1,818 Total non-interest expenses 7,484 8,706 9,221 9,859 10,627 Income (loss) before income taxes 83 (1,318 ) 1,116 4,356 1,415 Income tax expense (benefit) (165 ) (1,083 ) 330 1,230 (162 ) Net income (loss) $ 248 $ (235 ) $ 786 $ 3,126 $ 1,577 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.64 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.62 $ 0.31 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 4,839,796 4,815,325 4,743,833 4,869,155 4,921,182 Diluted 5,076,181 5,014,538 4,993,750 5,074,676 5,135,582 Dividends declared per share $ - $ 2.15 $ 0.15 $ - $ -

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances/Yields

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate (7) Balance Paid Rate (7) Balance Paid Rate (7) Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential (1) $ 320,545 $ 2,941 3.68 % $ 274,883 $ 2,400 3.54 % $ 319,087 $ 2,763 3.47 % Home equity 62,406 574 3.69 % 57,046 470 3.34 % 49,789 412 3.32 % Commercial real estate 197,928 2,025 4.10 % 197,330 1,921 3.95 % 159,423 1,666 4.19 % Construction 32,095 314 3.92 % 32,734 296 3.67 % 29,902 289 3.88 % Total real estate loans 612,974 5,854 3.83 % 561,993 5,087 3.67 % 558,201 5,130 3.69 % Commercial and industrial 14,123 234 6.65 % 16,631 277 6.75 % 25,497 266 4.18 % Consumer 6,924 94 5.45 % 7,617 103 5.48 % 9,052 109 4.83 % Total loans 634,021 6,182 3.91 % 586,241 5,467 3.78 % 592,750 5,505 3.73 % Investment securities(2) (3) 49,426 226 1.83 % 52,930 221 1.69 % 55,376 230 1.67 % Interest-earning deposits 27,803 45 0.65 % 107,866 42 0.16 % 43,888 8 0.07 % Total interest-earning assets 711,250 6,453 3.64 % 747,037 5,730 3.11 % 692,014 5,743 3.33 % Noninterest-earning assets 41,971 41,939 40,257 Total assets $ 753,221 $ 788,976 $ 732,271 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 194,944 76 0.16 % 194,120 72 0.15 % 192,434 89 0.19 % NOW accounts 52,890 49 0.37 % 62,039 43 0.28 % 69,730 38 0.22 % Money market accounts 98,813 79 0.32 % 93,174 36 0.16 % 72,469 43 0.24 % Term certificates 141,279 138 0.39 % 143,320 164 0.46 % 104,604 175 0.67 % Total interest-bearing deposits 487,926 342 0.28 % 492,653 315 0.26 % 439,237 345 0.32 % FHLBB and FRB advances 31,058 99 1.28 % 48,333 147 1.23 % 51,502 198 1.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 518,984 441 0.34 % 540,986 462 0.35 % 490,739 543 0.44 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 133,915 140,454 124,656 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 10,642 11,559 13,606 Total liabilities 663,541 692,999 629,001 Total stockholders' equity 89,680 95,977 103,270 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 753,221 $ 788,976 $ 732,271 Net interest income $ 6,012 $ 5,268 $ 5,200 Interest rate spread(4) 3.30 % 2.76 % 2.89 % Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 192,266 $ 206,051 $ 201,275 Net interest margin(6) 3.39 % 2.86 % 3.01 % Cost of deposits (8) 0.22 % 0.20 % 0.25 % Cost of funds (9) 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.35 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 137.05 % 138.09 % 141.01 %

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans, in addition to loans held for sale.

(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLBB stock.

(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $1,000, $1,000 and $1,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(7) During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company changed the yield calculation method from the “30/360” to the “Actual/Actual” method. Management believes that the “Actual/Actual” method provides a more consistent and relevant metric for yield performance comparisons.

(8) Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

(9) Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances/Yields

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year to Date June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate (7) Balance Paid Rate (7) Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential (1) $ 297,840 $ 5,341 3.62 % $ 327,897 $ 5,737 3.53 % Home equity 59,740 1,044 3.52 % 49,090 845 3.47 % Commercial real estate 197,631 3,946 4.03 % 153,088 3,072 4.05 % Construction 32,413 610 3.80 % 30,125 584 3.91 % Total real estate loans 587,624 10,941 3.75 % 560,200 10,238 3.69 % Commercial and industrial 15,370 511 6.70 % 23,689 540 4.60 % Consumer 7,268 197 5.47 % 9,493 235 4.99 % Total loans 610,262 11,649 3.85 % 593,382 11,013 3.74 % Investment securities(2) (3) 51,168 447 1.76 % 56,590 477 1.70 % Interest-earning deposits 67,613 87 0.26 % 39,713 15 0.08 % Total interest-earning assets 729,043 12,183 3.37 % 689,685 11,505 3.36 % Noninterest-earning assets 41,958 41,146 Total assets $ 771,001 $ 730,831 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 194,535 148 0.15 % 191,379 187 0.20 % NOW accounts 57,439 92 0.32 % 69,621 86 0.25 % Money market accounts 96,009 115 0.24 % 74,222 97 0.26 % Term certificates 142,294 302 0.43 % 100,812 413 0.83 % Total interest-bearing deposits 490,277 657 0.27 % 436,034 783 0.36 % FHLBB and FRB advances 39,648 246 1.25 % 61,126 430 1.42 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 529,925 903 0.34 % 497,160 1,213 0.49 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 137,167 115,841 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 11,098 14,486 Total liabilities 678,190 627,487 Total stockholders' equity 92,811 103,344 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 771,001 $ 730,831 Net interest income $ 11,280 $ 10,292 Interest rate spread(4) 3.03 % 2.87 % Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 199,118 $ 192,525 Net interest margin(6) 3.12 % 3.01 % Cost of deposits (8) 0.21 % 0.29 % Cost of funds (9) 0.27 % 0.40 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 137.57 % 138.72 %

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans, in addition to loans held for sale.

(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLBB stock.

(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $2,000 and $2,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(7) During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company changed the yield calculation method from the “30/360” to the “Actual/Actual” method. Management believes that the “Actual/Actual” method provides a more consistent and relevant metric for yield performance comparisons.

(8) Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

(9) Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.



Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances Trend

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential $ 320,545 $ 274,883 $ 319,855 $ 345,576 $ 319,087 Home equity 62,406 57,046 57,183 53,345 49,789 Commercial real estate 197,928 197,330 186,943 174,319 159,423 Construction 32,095 32,734 34,246 32,690 29,902 Total real estate loans 612,974 561,993 598,227 605,930 558,201 Commercial and industrial 14,123 16,631 18,311 22,693 25,497 Consumer 6,924 7,617 8,313 12,820 9,052 Total loans 634,021 586,241 624,851 641,443 592,750 Investment securities 49,426 52,930 54,314 54,229 55,376 Interest-earning deposits 27,803 107,866 41,161 11,002 43,888 Total interest-earning assets 711,250 747,037 720,326 706,674 692,014 Non-interest earning assets 41,971 41,939 43,478 44,614 40,257 Total assets $ 753,221 $ 788,976 $ 763,804 $ 751,288 $ 732,271 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 194,944 $ 194,120 $ 191,464 $ 189,254 $ 192,434 NOW accounts 52,890 62,039 62,838 61,951 69,730 Money market accounts 98,813 93,174 77,140 73,662 72,469 Term certificates 141,279 143,320 135,406 113,787 104,604 Total interest-bearing deposits 487,926 492,653 466,848 438,654 439,237 FHLBB and FRB advances 31,058 48,333 53,592 64,047 51,502 Total interest-bearing liabilities 518,984 540,986 520,440 502,701 490,739 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 133,915 140,454 127,486 126,165 124,656 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 10,642 11,559 13,305 19,021 13,606 Total liabilities 663,541 692,999 661,231 647,887 629,001 Total stockholders' equity 89,680 95,977 102,573 103,401 103,270 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 753,221 $ 788,976 $ 763,804 $ 751,288 $ 732,271

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Interest Earned and Paid Trend

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential $ 2,941 $ 2,400 $ 2,790 $ 3,021 $ 2,763 Home equity 574 470 480 475 412 Commercial real estate 2,025 1,921 1,880 1,809 1,666 Construction 314 296 331 310 289 Total real estate loans 5,854 5,087 5,481 5,615 5,130 Commercial and industrial 234 277 331 493 266 Consumer 94 103 111 118 109 Total loans 6,182 5,467 5,923 6,226 5,505 Investment securities 226 221 222 224 230 Interest-earning deposits 45 42 13 4 8 Total interest-earning assets 6,453 5,730 6,158 6,454 5,743 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 76 $ 72 $ 72 $ 76 $ 89 NOW accounts 49 43 29 23 38 Money market accounts 79 36 36 41 43 Term certificates 138 164 171 159 175 Total interest-bearing deposits 342 315 308 299 345 FHLBB and FRB advances 99 147 155 178 198 Total interest-bearing liabilities 441 462 463 477 543 Net interest income 6,012 5,268 5,695 5,977 5,200

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Yield Trend(1)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential 3.68 % 3.54 % 3.46 % 3.47 % 3.47 % Home equity 3.69 % 3.34 % 3.33 % 3.53 % 3.32 % Commercial real estate 4.10 % 3.95 % 3.99 % 4.12 % 4.19 % Construction 3.92 % 3.67 % 3.83 % 3.76 % 3.88 % Total real estate loans 3.83 % 3.67 % 3.63 % 3.68 % 3.69 % Commercial and industrial 6.65 % 6.75 % 7.17 % 8.62 % 4.18 % Consumer 5.45 % 5.48 % 5.30 % 3.65 % 4.83 % Total loans 3.91 % 3.78 % 3.76 % 3.85 % 3.73 % Investment securities 1.83 % 1.69 % 1.62 % 1.64 % 1.67 % Interest-earning deposits 0.65 % 0.16 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.07 % Total interest-earning assets 3.64 % 3.11 % 3.39 % 3.62 % 3.33 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.19 % NOW accounts 0.37 % 0.28 % 0.18 % 0.15 % 0.22 % Money market accounts 0.32 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.24 % Term certificates 0.39 % 0.46 % 0.50 % 0.55 % 0.67 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.32 % FHLBB and FRB advances 1.28 % 1.23 % 1.15 % 1.10 % 1.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.34 % 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.38 % 0.44 % Interest rate spread 3.30 % 2.76 % 3.04 % 3.24 % 2.89 % Net interest rate margin 3.39 % 2.86 % 3.14 % 3.36 % 3.01 % Cost of deposits 0.22 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.25 % Cost of funds 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.35 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 137.05 % 138.09 % 138.41 % 140.58 % 141.01 %

(1) During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company changed the yield calculation method from the “30/360” to the “Actual/Actual” method. Management believes that the “Actual/Actual” method provides a more consistent and relevant metric for yield performance comparisons.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Rate/Volume Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 vs. March 31, 2022 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential $ 360 $ 181 541 Home equity 39 65 104 Commercial real estate 4 100 104 Construction (5 ) 23 18 Total real estate loans 398 369 767 Commercial and industrial (39 ) (4 ) (43 ) Consumer (8 ) (1 ) (9 ) Total loans 351 364 715 Investment securities (14 ) 19 5 Interest-earning deposits (12 ) 15 3 Total interest-earning assets 325 398 723 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts - 4 4 NOW accounts (5 ) 11 6 Money market accounts 2 41 43 Term certificates (2 ) (24 ) (26 ) Total interest-bearing deposits (5 ) 32 27 FHLBB and FRB advances (53 ) 5 (48 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (58 ) 37 (21 ) Change in net interest income $ 383 $ 361 $ 744

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Rate/Volume Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 vs. 2021 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential $ 13 $ 165 178 Home equity 96 66 162 Commercial real estate 395 (36 ) 359 Construction 21 4 25 Total real estate loans 525 199 724 Commercial and industrial (89 ) 57 (32 ) Consumer (24 ) 9 (15 ) Total loans 412 265 677 Investment securities (24 ) 20 (4 ) Interest-earning deposits (2 ) 39 37 Total interest-earning assets 386 324 710 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 1 (14 ) (13 ) NOW accounts (7 ) 18 11 Money market accounts 13 23 36 Term certificates 50 (87 ) (37 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 57 (60 ) (3 ) FHLBB and FRB advances (69 ) (30 ) (99 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (12 ) (90 ) (102 ) Change in net interest income $ 398 $ 414 $ 812

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Rate/Volume Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year to Date June 30, 2022 vs. 2021 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential $ (516 ) $ 120 (396 ) Home equity 180 19 199 Commercial real estate 889 (15 ) 874 Construction 43 (17 ) 26 Total real estate loans 596 107 703 Commercial and industrial (152 ) 123 (29 ) Consumer (51 ) 13 (38 ) Total loans 393 243 636 Investment securities (45 ) 15 (30 ) Interest-earning deposits 5 67 72 Total interest-earning assets 353 325 678 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 3 (42 ) (39 ) NOW accounts (13 ) 19 6 Money market accounts 26 (8 ) 18 Term certificates 132 (243 ) (111 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 148 (274 ) (126 ) FHLBB and FRB advances (138 ) (46 ) (184 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 10 (320 ) (310 ) Change in net interest income $ 343 $ 645 $ 988

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Quarterly Trend in Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net Gain on sale of mortgages and realized gain from derivative financial instruments, net $ 632 $ 3,093 $ 4,818 $ 6,339 $ 6,545 Net change in fair value of loans held for sale and portfolio loans accounted for at fair value 218 (1,559 ) (1,360 ) 549 1,091 Capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights 160 377 942 783 1,476 Net change in fair value of derivative loan commitments and forward loan sale commitments (526 ) (647 ) (677 ) (442 ) (3,372 ) Gain on loan origination and sales activities, net $ 484 $ 1,264 $ 3,723 $ 7,229 $ 5,740 Mortgage servicing fees, net Residential mortgage loan servicing fees $ 1,259 $ 1,277 $ 1,355 $ 1,282 $ 1,205 Amortization of residential mortgage loan servicing rights (731 ) (749 ) (831 ) (795 ) (759 ) Release (provision) to the valuation allowance of mortgage loan servicing rights 286 135 43 39 (65 ) Sub-servicer expenses (1) (305 ) (315 ) (310 ) (252 ) - Mortgage servicing fees, net $ 509 $ 348 $ 257 $ 274 $ 381 Total gain on loan origination and sales activities and mortgage servicing fees $ 993 $ 1,612 $ 3,980 $ 7,503 $ 6,121 Principal balance of loans originated for sale $ 71,626 $ 110,371 $ 222,644 $ 260,519 $ 309,033 Principal balance of loans sold $ 56,752 $ 129,858 $ 297,316 $ 260,473 $ 342,762 Ending notional amount of derivative loan commitments $ 10,913 $ 42,678 $ 85,887 $ 158,085 $ 139,748 Loans held for sale, at fair value $ 9,736 $ 22,698 $ 44,766 $ 75,400 $ 74,277 Margin on loans sold (2) 1.40 % 2.67 % 1.94 % 2.73 % 2.34 %

(1) Sub-servicer expenses were first incurred during the three months ended September 30, 2021, due to a conversion of the Company’s mortgage loan servicing activities. Previously, all expenses related to servicing mortgage loans serviced for others were included in non-interest expenses.

(2) Margin on loans sold is calculated as the sum of the gain on sale of mortgages and realized gain from derivative financial instruments, net, plus capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights divided by the principal balance of loans sold.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Year-to-Date Trend in Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year-to-Date June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net Gain on sale of mortgages and realized gain from derivative financial instruments, net $ 3,725 $ 22,421 Net change in fair value of loans held for sale and portfolio loans accounted for at fair value (1,341 ) (2,725 ) Capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights 537 4,273 Net change in fair value of derivative loan commitments and forward loan sale commitments (1,173 ) (7,236 ) Gain on loan origination and sales activities, net $ 1,748 $ 16,733 Mortgage servicing fees, net Residential mortgage loan servicing fees $ 2,536 $ 2,375 Amortization of residential mortgage loan servicing rights (1,480 ) (1,571 ) Release (provision) to the valuation allowance of mortgage loan servicing rights 421 356 Sub-servicer expenses (1) (620 ) - Mortgage servicing fees, net $ 857 $ 1,160 Total gain on loan origination and sales activities and mortgage servicing fees $ 2,605 $ 17,893 Principal balance of loans originated for sale $ 181,997 $ 796,708 Principal balance of loans sold $ 186,610 $ 846,047 Ending notional amount of derivative loan commitments $ 10,913 $ 139,748 Loans held for sale, at fair value $ 9,736 $ 74,277 Margin on loans sold (2) 2.28 % 3.16 %

(1) Sub-servicer expenses were first incurred during the three months ended September 30, 2021, due to a conversion of the Company’s mortgage loan servicing activities. Previously, all expenses related to servicing mortgage loans serviced for others were included in non-interest expenses.

(2) Margin on loans sold is calculated as the sum of the gain on sale of mortgages and realized gain from derivative financial instruments, net, plus capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights divided by the principal balance of loans sold.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 5,741 $ 270 $ 6,011 Provision for loan losses 269 - 269 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,472 270 5,742 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 365 7 372 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 1,920 1,920 Mortgage servicing fees, net (240 ) 749 509 Other 369 91 460 Total non-interest income 494 2,767 3,261 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,831 2,583 4,414 Occupancy and equipment 447 112 559 Other non-interest expenses(2) 1,357 1,154 2,511 Total non-interest expenses 3,635 3,849 7,484 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 2,331 $ (812 ) 1,519 Elimination of inter-segment profit (1,436 ) Income before income taxes 83 Income tax expense (benefit) (165 ) Net income $ 248

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.

(2) Other non-interest expenses include $357,000 of merger expenses. The full amount of merger expenses was allocated to Envision Bank.

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.



Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 5,011 $ 256 $ 5,267 Provision for loan losses 71 - 71 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,940 256 5,196 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 355 10 365 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 1,991 1,991 Mortgage servicing fees, net (205 ) 553 348 Other 99 116 215 Total non-interest income 249 2,670 2,919 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,935 3,219 5,154 Occupancy and equipment 512 (147 ) 365 Other non-interest expenses(2) 1,911 1,276 3,187 Total non-interest expenses 4,358 4,348 8,706 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 831 $ (1,422 ) (591 ) Elimination of inter-segment profit (727 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (1,318 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,083 ) Net income (loss) $ (235 )

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.

(2) Other non-interest expenses include $588,000 of merger expenses. The full amount of merger expenses was allocated to Envision Bank.

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.



Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 4,535 $ 664 $ 5,199 Provision (credit) for loan losses (27 ) - (27 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,562 664 5,226 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 393 26 419 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 6,558 6,558 Mortgage servicing fees, net (94 ) 475 381 Other 158 118 276 Total non-interest income 457 7,177 7,634 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,746 5,564 7,310 Occupancy and equipment 407 214 621 Other non-interest expenses 1,265 1,431 2,696 Total non-interest expenses 3,418 7,209 10,627 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 1,601 $ 632 2,233 Elimination of inter-segment profit (818 ) Income before income taxes 1,415 Income tax expense (benefit) (162 ) Net income $ 1,577

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.



The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 10,751 $ 527 $ 11,278 Provision (credit) for loan losses 340 - 340 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 10,411 527 10,938 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 720 17 737 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 3,911 3,911 Mortgage servicing fees, net (445 ) 1,302 857 Other 468 207 675 Total non-interest income 743 5,437 6,180 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,766 5,802 9,568 Occupancy and equipment 959 (35 ) 924 Other non-interest expenses(2) 3,268 2,430 5,698 Total non-interest expenses 7,993 8,197 16,190 Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 3,161 $ (2,233 ) 928 Elimination of inter-segment profit (2,163 ) Income before income taxes (1,235 ) Income tax expense (1,248 ) Net income $ 13

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.

(2) Other non-interest expenses include $945,000 of merger expenses. The full amount of merger expenses was allocated to Envision Bank.

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.



Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 8,736 $ 1,554 $ 10,290 Provision (credit) for loan losses (240 ) - (240 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,976 1,554 10,530 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 733 53 786 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 18,232 18,232 Mortgage servicing fees, net (189 ) 1,349 1,160 Other 309 251 560 Total non-interest income 853 19,885 20,738 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits (2) 3,548 12,199 15,747 Occupancy and equipment 851 514 1,365 Other non-interest expenses 2,349 3,117 5,466 Total non-interest expenses 6,748 15,830 22,578 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 3,081 $ 5,609 8,690 Elimination of inter-segment profit (1,499 ) Income before income taxes 7,191 Income tax expense 1,502 Net income $ 5,689

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.





The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited

Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before Taxes Provision (Credit) for Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 83 $ (165 ) $ 248 $ 0.05 Merger expenses(1) Non-interest expense 357 - 357 0.07 Non-GAAP basis $ 440 $ (165 ) $ 605 $ 0.12 Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income (Loss) Before Taxes Provision (Credit) for Income Taxes Net Income (Loss) Earnings (Loss) per Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ (1,318 ) $ (1,083 ) $ (235 ) $ (0.05 ) Merger expenses(1) Non-interest expense 588 - 588 0.12 Reversal of cease use liability Non-interest expense (290 ) (89 ) (201 ) (0.04 ) Severance expenses Non-interest expense 240 74 166 0.03 Non-GAAP basis $ (780 ) $ (1,098 ) $ 318 $ 0.06 Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 1,116 $ 330 $ 786 $ 0.16 Loss on disposal of fixed assets Non-interest income 55 16 39 0.01 Accrued severance expenses Non-interest expense 26 7 19 - Non-GAAP basis $ 1,197 $ 353 $ 844 $ 0.17 Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 4,356 $ 1,230 $ 3,126 $ 0.62 Accrued severance expenses Non-interest expense 139 40 99 0.02 Other outsourcing expenses Non-interest expense 190 54 136 0.03 Non-GAAP basis $ 4,685 $ 1,324 $ 3,361 $ 0.67 Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before Taxes Provision (Credit) for Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 1,415 $ (162 ) $ 1,577 $ 0.31 Loss on disposal of fixed assets Non-interest expense 29 8 21 - Accrued severance expenses Non-interest expense 145 41 104 0.02 Other outsourcing expenses Non-interest expense 71 20 51 0.01 Non-GAAP basis $ 1,660 $ (93 ) $ 1,753 $ 0.34

(1) Merger expenses are not tax deductible and therefore no provision for income taxes is calculated in the table.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Year to Date June 30, 2022 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income (Loss) Before Taxes Provision (Credit) for Income Taxes Net Income (Loss) Earnings (Loss) per Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ (1,235 ) $ (1,248 ) $ 13 $ - Merger expenses(1) Non-interest expense 945 - 945 0.19 Reversal of cease use liability Non-interest expense (290 ) (89 ) (201 ) (0.04 ) Severance expenses Non-interest expense 240 74 166 0.03 Non-GAAP basis $ (340 ) $ (1,263 ) $ 923 $ 0.18 Year to Date June 30, 2021 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 7,191 $ 1,502 $ 5,689 $ 1.10 Loss on disposal of fixed assets Non-interest expense 29 8 21 - Accrued severance expenses Non-interest expense 254 72 182 0.04 Other outsourcing expenses Non-interest expense 71 20 51 0.01 Non-GAAP basis $ 7,545 $ 1,602 $ 5,943 $ 1.15

(1) Merger expenses are not tax deductible and therefore no provision for income taxes is calculated in the table.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Return on average assets: (1, 5) GAAP 0.13 % (0.12 %) 0.41 % 1.66 % 0.86 % Non-GAAP (2) 0.32 % 0.16 % 0.44 % 1.79 % 0.96 % Return on average equity: (1, 6) GAAP 1.11 % (0.98 %) 3.07 % 12.09 % 6.11 % Non-GAAP (2) 2.70 % 1.33 % 3.29 % 13.00 % 6.79 % Net interest margin (10) 3.39 % 2.86 % 3.14 % 3.36 % 3.01 % Non-interest income to total income: GAAP 23.29 % 29.39 % 44.33 % 57.69 % 56.73 % Non-GAAP (2) 23.29 % 29.39 % 44.63 % 57.69 % 56.83 % Profit percentage (9) GAAP 4.49 % (16.72 %) 9.85 % 30.20 % 11.55 % Non-GAAP (2) 9.05 % (9.51 %) 10.59 % 32.53 % 13.56 % Efficiency ratio: (7) GAAP 95.51 % 116.72 % 90.15 % 69.80 % 88.45 % Non-GAAP (2) 90.95 % 109.51 % 89.41 % 67.47 % 86.44 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (3) 12.24 % 11.47 % 13.23 % 13.38 % 13.72 % Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets (4) 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.33 % 0.20 % 0.86 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4) 1.00 % 1.09 % 1.14 % 1.13 % 1.19 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding SBA PPP Loans (4) 1.00 % 1.09 % 1.15 % 1.14 % 1.22 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing assets 237.40 % 237.17 % 239.67 % 427.66 % 101.89 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 237.40 % 237.17 % 239.67 % 427.66 % 101.89 % Tangible book value per share (8) $ 17.18 $ 17.07 $ 19.73 $ 19.71 $ 19.16 Outstanding shares 5,197,680 5,180,670 5,113,825 5,103,619 5,254,522

(1) Annualized for quarterly periods presented.

(2) See page 26 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income.

(3) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis for all periods presented.

(4) Total loans exclude loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees.

(5) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average total assets.

(6) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.

(7) This non-GAAP measure represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income.

(8) This non-GAAP measure represents total stockholders’ equity, minus intangible assets of $0, $22,000, $24,000, $26,000, and $28,000 at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively, divided by outstanding shares at period end. The Company recorded a full impairment of intangible assets during the second quarter of 2022.

(9) This non-GAAP measure represents net interest income plus noninterest income less non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income.

(10) During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company changed the yield calculation method from the “30/360” to the “Actual/Actual” method. Management believes that the “Actual/Actual” method provides a more consistent and relevant metric for yield performance comparisons.



Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

At or for the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 Return on average assets: (1, 5) GAAP 0.00 % 1.56 % Non-GAAP (2) 0.24 % 1.63 % Return on average equity: (1, 6) GAAP 0.03 % 11.01 % Non-GAAP (2) 1.99 % 11.50 % Net interest margin (10) 3.12 % 2.98 % Non-interest income to total income: GAAP 26.26 % 65.15 % Non-GAAP (2) 26.26 % 65.19 % Profit percentage (9) GAAP (5.85 %) 23.54 % Non-GAAP (2) 0.00 % 24.71 % Efficiency ratio: (7) GAAP 105.85 % 76.46 % Non-GAAP (2) 100.00 % 75.29 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (3) 12.24 % 13.72 % Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets (4) 0.36 % 0.86 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4) 1.00 % 1.19 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding SBA PPP Loans (4) 1.00 % 1.22 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing assets 237.40 % 101.89 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 237.40 % 101.89 % Tangible book value per share (8) $ 17.18 $ 19.16 Outstanding shares 5,197,680 5,254,522

(1) Annualized for quarterly periods presented.

(2) See page 27 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income.

(3) Average assets calculated on an annual basis for all periods presented.

(4) Total loans exclude loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees.

(5) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average total assets.

(6) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.

(7) This non-GAAP measure represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income.

(8) This non-GAAP measure represents total stockholders’ equity, minus intangible assets of $0 and $28,000 at June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively, divided by outstanding shares at period end.

(9) This non-GAAP measure represents net interest income plus noninterest income less non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income.

(10) During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company changed the yield calculation method from the “30/360” to the “Actual/Actual” method. Management believes that the “Actual/Actual” method provides a more consistent and relevant metric for yield performance comparisons.

For More Information, Contact:

William M. Parent, President and Chief

Executive Officer (617-925-1955)