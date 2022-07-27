Minerals Technologies Publishes 2021 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report

Highlights:

Exceeded Five of Six Environmental Reduction Targets Four Years Early

Set New Targets to More Aggressive Goals for 2025

Broadened ESG Disclosure: Stronger Alignment to GRI, SASB and TCFD

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) has published its 14th annual Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report, which highlights the significant progress the Company continues to make with its environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities. The new report can be accessed here and features comprehensive information and key examples of how our employees are supporting MTI in its commitment to sustainability.

This report details how MTI exceeded – four years early – five of its six 2025 environmental reduction targets, driving the Company to reset them to more aggressive goals. It also outlines MTI’s continuous improvement in other key areas, including: health and safety, the pace of sustainable product development, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, community outreach, supply chain management, as well as ethics and compliance.

“At Minerals Technologies, sustainability is embedded into our strategy, our thinking, our product development, our people and our values, serving as a fundamental pillar of our high-performance culture,” said Douglas T. Dietrich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This year’s report provides a comprehensive overview of our wide-ranging ESG efforts for all stakeholders. Our significant progress in our target environmental-education areas, which resulted in us surpassing our initial goals, led us to set more ambitious targets for 2025. I’m extremely proud of all our employees, as their engagement has been instrumental in advancing our sustainability initiatives.”

