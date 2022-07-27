Autonomous Flying Warehouse Drones Reach Luxury Retail eCommerce Fulfillment as PFS Partners with Vimaan for Automated Inventory Tracking Solutions

ALLEN, Texas, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFS, a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider and business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), today announced a partnership with Vimaan, a technology provider delivering computer vision-enabled solutions for warehouse inventory tracking, control and management. For over 20 years, PFS has been an eCommerce leader behind premier brands in health & beauty, fashion & apparel, jewelry, and consumer packaged goods.



Initially, PFS is integrating Vimaan’s StorTRACK AIR, the first-of-its-kind self-flying warehouse drones to automate inventory tracking activities within one of PFS’s Memphis-based fulfillment operation that stores and picks, packs, and ships inventory for premier brands. Scanning inventory from the ground to the ceiling, the robots capture up to 1,500 locations per hour and deliver highly accurate inventory status details to the PFS Warehouse Management System (WMS). The implementation of this solution will improve the accuracy and traceability of client product inventory across PFS’ fulfillment centers.

“With the rise in demand for multi-node fulfillment operations, it’s more critical than ever to track inventory more efficiently across our facilities,” noted Jon Gardner, Senior Vice President of Fulfillment Operations at PFS. “Vimaan’s technology allows us to implement real-time tracking against our WMS more accurately, efficiently and safely. It also enables PFS to deploy immediate investigation and adjustments to improve accuracy and responsiveness for our clients. The implementation of this technology means another step forward for PFS’ efforts to drive innovation across our facilities in support of our clients’ eCommerce operations.”

“We believe near real-time 100% inventory accuracy and visibility across the entire warehouse is attainable. PFS is not only ahead of the curve by being one of the first in the industry to utilize this groundbreaking technology, but they’re also a valuable partner to us as we continue to innovate our technology and solutions,” noted S.K. (“KG”) Ganapathi, Vimaan Founder and CEO. “We expect PFS to gain significant efficiencies during the cycle count/receiving and packing audit processes, resulting in the same significant savings other clients have seen using this technology.”

The technology is being initially deployed at a single location within PFS’ Memphis-based fulfillment campus with current plans to roll out to remaining global fulfillment centers through 2023.

“The deployment of this technology is another key step in our planned innovation roadmap,” commented Zach Thomann, COO and President of PFS. “We are continuously looking at additional methods to produce more efficient eCommerce fulfillment operations, such as autonomous mobile robotics, goods-to-person systems and advanced scanning technology. We have opportunities to improve our inbound receiving, put-away, quality inspection and shipping processes by deploying these types of solutions and will continue to explore additional capabilities that will benefit our clients. Vimaan has been a great partner to help us achieve these objectives with technology and consultation.”

About Vimaan

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Vimaan’s team comprises computer vision and hardware technologists and warehousing domain experts with a rich and successful history in technology startups. Vimaan’s primary mission is to deliver computer vision and machine learning solutions to solve long-standing inventory visibility, accuracy and quality challenges experienced in the supply chain. For more information, visit www.vimaan.ai.

About PFS

PFS, the business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider. We facilitate each operational step of an eCommerce order in support of DTC and B2B retail brands and specialize in health & beauty, fashion & apparel, jewelry, and consumer packaged goods. Our scalable solutions support customized pick/pack/ship services that deliver on brand ethos with each order. A proven order management platform, as well as high-touch customer care, reinforce our operation. With 20+ years as an industry leader, PFS is the BPO of choice for brand-centric companies and household brand names, such as L’Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Shiseido Americas, Kendra Scott, the United States Mint, and many more. The Company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfscommerce.com or ir.pfsweb.com for investor information.

