DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE: XPOA) Helping to Bring Quantum Computing into the Mainstream

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE: XPOA) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

The world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, D-Wave Systems Inc. (“D-Wave”) is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services and is the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. D-Wave’s customers include more than two dozen of the Forbes Global 2000 companies, including Volkswagen, Accenture, NEC Corporation and Lockheed Martin.

Of major interest is that D-Wave is working to complete a business combination transaction (Business Combination) with blank-check company DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE: XPOA) to bring it public. In geekdom, D-Wave is already a household name, but as a public company, it is expected to gain even greater recognition for its products and services by helping to bring quantum computing into the mainstream.

DPCM Capital, a special purpose acquisition company, on Feb. 9, 2022, announced its entry into a definitive transaction agreement with D-Wave Systems Inc., a company with approximately 20 years of experience in pioneering superconducting annealing quantum computers. Upon closing of the transaction, shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc., which will be the newly formed parent company of D-Wave Systems and DPCM Capital, are expected to trade on the NYSE under ticker symbol QBTS. Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to enhance D-Wave’s leadership in commercial quantum computing and accelerate quantum use cases into significant customer segments.

