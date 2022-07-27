Vivid Seats and Rolling Stone Announce Official Ticketing Partnership

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rolling Stone and Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced a multi-faceted partnership.



As Rolling Stone’s Official Ticketing Partner, Vivid Seats provides the number one brand in music publishing with access to its state-of-the-art technology platform, one of the deepest and broadest selections of tickets, and a seamless, personalized ticket-buying experience. Vivid Seats will be integrated across Rolling Stone’s highly visible digital platforms, featuring a custom content series and ticket widget on RollingStone.com.

“We are thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with one of the most revered authorities in music and multi-platform content brand,” said Geoff Lester, Chief Commercial Officer at Vivid Seats. “We look forward to working together to provide their engaged and global readership with our industry-leading and dynamic ticket buying experience, while awarding our fans with exceptional access to exclusive RS Live events.”

“We’ve been thrilled to bring Rolling Stone Live events back in a big way in 2022, first with our flagship Super Bowl event in February, followed by Palm Springs during Coachella, and now in Chicago to celebrate Lollapalooza,” said Brian Szejka, SVP and Publisher of Rolling Stone. “For a decade now, we’ve collaborated with truly fantastic artists in Chicago, and with a headlining set by King Princess, this year will be no different. I’m particularly excited to once again partner with Vivid Seats to bring this event to life and create an incredible show for our audience.”

A key component of the relationship features collaborations on exclusive live events. Through its loyalty program, Vivid Seats Rewards, Vivid Seats will surprise and delight select loyalty members who will be invited to exclusive after-parties hosted by Rolling Stone throughout the year with the Rolling Stone Live series, including Lollapalooza and Super Bowl LVII 2023 events. This July, Vivid Seats and Rolling Stone will celebrate the 10th annual Rolling Stone Live event at Lollapalooza, creating a live media experience that intersects the worlds of music and culture with A-list performances by some of the biggest acts in music.

Vivid Seats’ partnership with Rolling Stone adds to the company’s partnership portfolio, which includes category leaders like ESPN, Capital One and the San Francisco 49ers.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats is recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

About Rolling Stone

Five decades since its founding, Rolling Stone today has evolved into a multi-platform content brand with unrivalled access and authority, reaching a global audience of over 60 million people per month. Staying true to its mission to tell exceptional stories that illuminate the culture of our times, Rolling Stone is an authority for music reviews, in-depth interviews, hard-hitting political commentary and award-winning journalism across print, digital, mobile, video, social and events. Operated and published by Penske Media Corporation, Rolling Stone provides "all the news that fits."

