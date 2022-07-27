Laredo Oil enters into Financial Advisory Agreement with Dawson James Securities

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Laredo Oil, Inc. (“Laredo Oil”) (OTC Pink Sheets: LRDC), on July 21, 2022, Laredo Oil has entered into a Financial Advisory Agreement with Dawson James Securities. During the term of the agreement Dawson shall provide advice to and consult with the company concerning business and financial planning, corporate organization and structure, and private and public equity and debt financing, as well as potential Up-Listing and other such matters mutually agreed upon.

According to Mark See, Chairman and CEO of Laredo Oil, “Dawson James brings 20 years of investment banking experience and expertise which, I feel, will enhance our presence in the public financial markets.”

Frank Terzo, Managing Director of Investment Banking at Dawson James, adds, “I am looking forward to working closely with Mark and the Laredo Oil team, assisting them in achieving all their business and financial goals.”

About Laredo Oil Inc.

Laredo Oil, Inc. ( www.laredo-oil.com ) is an oil exploration and production company primarily engaged in acquisition and exploration efforts for mineral properties. In addition to pursuing conventional oil recovery methods in selected oil fields, Laredo Oil plans to locate and acquire mature oil fields, with the intention of recovering “stranded” oil using enhanced recovery methods. Laredo Oil’s common stock is listed on the Pink Sheets under the symbol, “LRDC.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the statements made by Laredo Oil in this press release may be forward-looking in nature and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements describe Laredo Oil’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and may be identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, situations and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these statements. These factors include changes in interest rates, market competition, changes in the local and national economies, and various other factors detailed from time to time in Laredo Oil’s SEC reports and filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Laredo Oil undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.