180 Life Sciences Announces That the University of Oxford Has Been Awarded a Grant From the National Institute for Health and Care Research in the U.K. to Conduct a Clinical Trial in Post Operative Delirium/Cognitive Deficit in a Jointly Funded Program With 180 Life Sciences Corp.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced that a team led by researchers at University of Oxford have been awarded a grant from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) in the U.K. to conduct a feasibility trial to investigate whether anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) therapy, administered at the time of surgery, can reduce or prevent post operative delirium/cognitive deficit (“post-operative delirium”).



The research project is entitled, ‘WHiTE-DECI: World Hip Trauma Evaluation – Delirium and Cognitive Impairment; a randomised feasibility trial comparing severity of delirium symptomatology between hip fracture patients 60 years and over treated with a peri-operative infusion of anti-TNF or placebo’. University reference: R77147, funded under the NIHR Research for Patient Benefit (RfPB) Programme.

The trial is jointly funded by NIHR and 180 Life Sciences and is expected to be open for enrollment in the first half of 2023. “This is a major achievement by the team,” said Dr. Jim Woody, CEO of 180 Life Sciences. “These grants are awarded following a robust peer-review process and are extremely competitive. It means that the team will be able to access many services essential for the conduct of the trial funded by the NIHR, and 180 Life Science is delighted to be able to make a significant contribution to further the trial. This dual funding model and collaboration between academia and industry leverages the expertise of both to develop new therapeutic strategies, for what we believe is a major unmet medical need, in the most effective way to benefit patients in the shortest possible timescale”.

Under a prior Memorandum of Understanding, the anti-TNF infliximab, Remsima (a biosimilar of Remicade), approved for use in the U.K., will be supplied for this trial by Celltrion Healthcare UK Limited. The University of Oxford and Celltrion are currently completing contract terms. As previously disclosed, an issued patent to protect this potential use has been licensed by 180 Life Sciences from The Kennedy Trust for Rheumatology Research. 180 Life Sciences also has the rights for commercialization of the trial results.

Post-operative delirium is an important problem, recognized as the most common surgical complication in older adults.(1) According to U.K. national audit data, 25% of all hip fracture patients develop post-operative delirium. Hip fracture patients who develop delirium are unfortunately twice as likely to die while in hospital and nearly four times more likely to require nursing home care compared with those who do not have delirium.(2) Patients who develop delirium are approximately 4 times more likely to develop cognitive memory deficit over 3 years, increasing to 8 fold higher likelihood over 8 years.(3) There are approximately 70,000 hip fractures each year in the U.K. and approximately 300,000 hip fractures in the U.S. each year.(4)

Post-operative delirium can also occur following many other types of surgery. For example, about 12% of older patients undergoing elective surgery can be affected. According to the Agency for Healthcare and Research Quality, there are approximately 450,000 hip replacements performed in the U.S. and 600,000 in the EU each year and the majority of these patients are over the age of 65 years.

The Oxford team found that the trauma associated with surgery leads to the release of proinflammatory mediators, especially TNF, which in turn leads to inflammation of a part of the brain called the hippocampus. The hippocampus is involved in memory and is associated with learning and emotions.(5, 6)

Prof Sir Marc Feldmann, co-chairman of 180 Life Sciences said, " It is a pleasure to see that 180 Life Sciences is following in my past footsteps where, in the 1990s, I pioneered, the use of anti-TNF in rheumatoid arthritis and 180 LS is now developing a whole series of new uses for anti-TNF, a very effective and safe medication.”

Professor Matt Costa at the University of Oxford, who will lead the trial, is a trauma orthopedic surgeon with extensive expertise in clinical trials especially in hip fracture, and will work closely with Professor Nanchahal, the leader of the Oxford scientific discovery efforts, and a clinical consultant for 180 Life Sciences.

The trial potentially fills an important unmet need which affects a significant number of patients worldwide and will be increasingly important preventative treatment as the population ages. The study is designed as a multi-center, randomized placebo-controlled trial to evaluate the feasibility of a subsequent phase 3 trial in patients with hip fractures aged 60 years and above.

About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is driving groundbreaking studies into clinical programs, which are seeking to develop treatments for major unmet clinical needs. The Company’s primary platform is a novel program to treat inflammatory disorders using anti-TNF (tumor necrosis factor).

About Celltrion Healthcare

Celltrion Healthcare is committed to delivering innovative and affordable medications to promote patients’ access to advanced therapies. Its products are manufactured at state-of-the-art mammalian cell culture facilities, designed and built to comply with the US FDA cGMP and the EU GMP guidelines. Celltrion Healthcare endeavors to offer high-quality cost-effective solutions through an extensive global network that spans more than 110 different countries.

About the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), the research partner of the NHS, public health and social care

The mission of the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) is to improve the health and wealth of the nation through research through:

Funding high quality, timely research that benefits the NHS, public health and social care;





Investing in world-class expertise, facilities and a skilled delivery workforce to translate discoveries into improved treatments and services;





Partnering with patients, service users, carers and communities, improving the relevance, quality and impact of our research;





Attracting, training and supporting the best researchers to tackle complex health and social care challenges;





Collaborating with other public funders, charities and industry to help shape a cohesive and globally competitive research system;





Funding applied global health research and training to meet the needs of the poorest people in low and middle income countries.

NIHR is funded by the Department of Health and Social Care. Its work in low and middle income countries is principally funded through UK Aid from the UK government.



