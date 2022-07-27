Genasys Inc. Schedules Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call for August 11, 2022

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced plans to release financial results for its fiscal third quarter, ended June 30, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022. A conference call to discuss the fiscal third quarter financial results will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.



Conference call details:

Date: August 11, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 390-3967 (U.S. & Canada)

International Dial-In Number: (404) 267-0369

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1375/46160

Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time and tell the operator you are calling in for the Genasys Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call. Questions to management may be submitted before the call by emailing them to ir@genasys.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately four hours after the presentation through the Conference Call link on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys' unified multi-channel platform empowers governments and businesses to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company’s unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and more. For more information, visit genasys.com.