Global EV Battery Management System Market will be worth ~$5.7 Billion by 2027

Bangalore, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Report summary

The Global Automotive EV BMS market will be a $5.7 Billion opportunity by 2027. Growth in market value($M) will be higher than volume as the 50-100 kWh battery segment and >100 kWh will see higher growth and increased value in BMS per vehicle.

China and Europe will be the markets to look out for mainly because of the increasing sales of plugged in vehicles. The USA will have a strong premium( high capacity battery and BMS) vehicle plugged in vehicle sales mainly due to the presence of Tesla.

EVs also require other power electronics component like On-board charger and DC-DC converter Sourcing complete bundled solution from one supplier results in packaging and logistic optimization

Key Takeaway

In the EV BMS market, in-sourcing is still not a common trend and OEMs are looking for external suppliers

The average Dollar content per vehicle for BMS will be highest in US, followed by Europe and China

EV BMS with 50-100 kWh power output was most preferred in Europe whereas the Chinese market was dominated by <50 kWh.

As of July 2022, 400 V platform is and will remain the dominant architecture. The development of 800 V architecture will result in suppliers developing higher powered components for PV and CV including BMS.

Market Trends and opportunities

Suppliers have developed and are trying out wireless BMS which will shift the entire landscape very quickly if necessary parameters are met

Sensata’s battery swapping concept with its new i-BMS and Analog devices’ innovative wireless BMS solution offer the OEMs with plenty of options to efficiently use the battery and also reduce the weight of supplementary components and hence these will be of huge interest among the OEMs as they look to increase the range of EVs

Volkswagen hopes to build one million electric cars by 2023 and plans to make half of its vehicle sales to be electric by 2030 which is a major boost for BMS growth as Volkswagen group has a major share in the EV market globally.The group will be one of the largest players globally in EVs utilizing their 3 platforms and this will improve the BMS market for both commercial and passenger vehicles, in terms of both volume and technology as their focus is on all vehicle segments

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi to produce 35 new fully electric EV models by 2030 as part of a €23 billion investment that will see the Alliance members share a common electric roadmap. Hence this alliance will be a crucial contributor in the volume growth of BMS market

Ford`s focus on premium vehicles across USA and Europe will influence technological advancements in the BMS market especially for larger battery packs as their investments will lead to bigger packs in their vehicles

Honda plans to manufacture 30 electric models by 2030. In 2026, Honda will begin adopting their Honda e: Architecture. It will have both a hardware platform and a software platform

B2B Pricing trends

Battery cell monitor and cut-off FETs account for approx 60% of the cost of BMS; suppliers with better sourcing practices of these sub-components will have more control on B2B pricing and better margins

The Chinese market is extremely cost sensitive and due to the comparatively low sticker price of vehicles, the market demands components to be locally assembled to avail higher incentives. Delphi, Vitesco, BorgWarner have already expanded their BMS production locally

Market Segmentation

By Geography

US

Chaina

Asia Ex China

Europe

Rest of the World

By EV Type

BEV (Battery electric vehicle)

PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles)

By Battery Pack Size(kWh)

<50

50-100

>100

By BMS Type

Wired

Wireless





COMPANIES PROFILED

BYD

CATL

Leclanche

Nuvation Energy

Lithium Balance

Eberspaecher

Idneo

Hella

Ficosa

Ion Energy Inc

