AITX Announces Updated Plans for Robotic Security and Inspection Dog

Detroit, Michigan, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), along with its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) today announced revisions to its plans and positioning for a robotic dog for the security services, logistics, utilities, and property management industries.

“We’re seeing a larger and more cost-conscious market emerge for a RAD dog,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “These market conditions have prompted our team to revise plans and develop a new dog, one that we are naming ‘CASSIE’. We are now going to bring an entry-level priced ‘junkyard dog’ to market, loaded with all the AI power that RAD has developed over the years.”

CASSIE™ (Crawling Autonomous Safety Security Inspection Equipment) is the latest officially announced addition to the RAD family of robotic security and safety solutions and marks the Company’s second mobile robot. CASSIE, being developed by AITX’s wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Mobile (RAD-M), will be produced in the US at the Company’s manufacturing facility in Detroit.

According to report by Allied Market Research, the global security and inspection robots market generated $940 million in 2020 and is expected to reach close to $14 billion by 2030. “The industries that we serve are now very hungry and enthusiastic for an affordable mobile RAD solution,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “Just imagine a RAD ROSA being able to autonomously dispatch a quick-running, agile robot dog. Trespassers and intruders won’t stand a chance.”

Reinharz continued, “We are leveraging the substantial investments made in RAD’s proprietary autonomy technology developed over the course of the ROAMEO project and can now apply this to a much lower cost solution. CASSIE’s internal processing will be driven by RADPack Mini, just like what we’ve done with ROSA 3.0 and AVA 3.0.”

Further details, specifications, pricing, and availability for CASSIE will be announced over the coming months.

AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, CASSIE™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

