Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market to Surpass US$ 20,576.3 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global hormone replacement therapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 13,556.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market:

Increasing number of people suffering from hypogonadism and rising adoption of testosterone products in various economies is expected to propel overall growth of market. For instance, in December 2021, according to data published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, low testosterone in men is a widespread clinical problem linked to obesity, high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes. Nearly 39% of the world’s male population aged 45 and over have hypogonadism. Hypogonadism is widely referred to as male menopause since it mostly starts to affect men in midlife, impacting their mood, energy, fertility and can lead to osteoporosis. However, low testosterone and hypogonadism can affect younger men as well. In month of January 2022 was in preclinical development, Acesis’ lead candidate ACE-167 has the potential to provide a safer solution to treat low testosterone and hypogonadism compared to existing treatments by instructing the body’s own cells to produce testosterone naturally. This would be in contrast to synthetic testosterone also known as Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) or anabolic steroids which can have serious side-effects and a high potential for abuse as performance-enhancing drugs. In March 2019, the U.S. FDA approved Clarus Therapeutics’ TRT capsule to treat men with certain forms of hypogonadism.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global hormone replacement therapy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period due to increasing research and development for development of hormone replacement therapy drugs by key players in market. Extensive research in the field of nephrology for developing new drugs and therapies for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism is fueling growth of the hormone replacement therapy market. For instance, in January 2019, Sanofi SA, a pharmaceutical company, Hectorol capsules had cleared Phase 3 clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of this medication in reducing the level of secondary hyperparathyroidism in pediatric patients with chronic kidney diseases at stage 3 and 4. By February 2021, Sanofi SA’s Hectorol capsules were in market commercially.

Among therapy type, estrogen hormone replacement therapy segment accounts for major market share, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved several hormone products for use in menopausal hormone therapy (MHT). Drugs such as Premarin, Menest, and Combipatch are major contributors to the market revenue. For instance, in October 2019, TherapeuticsMD Inc, a pharmaceutical company got its third US FDA approval for a menopause remedy that combines two bioidentical hormones. The agency cleared Bijuva, an oral softgel that contains estradiol and progesterone, two commonly used hormone therapies, to alleviate menopause symptoms such as hot flashes. TherapeuticsMD's ingredients are artificially produced but chemically identical to hormones made naturally by women's bodies.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global hormone replacement therapy market include Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Mylan N.V., Merck KgaA, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, QuatRx Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amgen, Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company

Market Segmentation:

Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market, By Therapy Type: Estrogen Replacement Therapy Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Replacement Therapy Thyroid Replacement Therapy Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market, By Route Of Administration: Oral Parenteral Others

Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market, By Application: Hypothyroidism Male Hypogonadism Growth Hormone Deficiency Menopause Others

Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



