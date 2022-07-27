Amigo Energy Rebrands with a Whole New Look and Feel

HOUSTON, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail electric provider, Amigo Energy, is excited to reveal a brand new look and feel designed to reflect the rich cultural character of Texas and better serve a growing Hispanic community. Well-established for close to 20 years in the Texas market, Amigo Energy seeks to build on its longstanding Hispanic connections with more uniquely tailored and meaningful experiences for its customers.



Better Style. Expanded Options. Same Big Texas Spirit.

Along with a reinvigorated logo, the brand’s online presence and print material capture the vibrancy, energy, and color of Hispanic culture, and introduces fully bilingual content and communications. Whether online, on the phone, or in-person, Spanish-speaking customers now have expanded options available to interact with us from the moment of enrollment through to every customer-company touchpoint.

Explore the new Amigo Energy Spanish website for electricity plans, resources, blogs, tips, customer care support, and more.

“We are pleased to expand our services in this way for an important growing segment of the Texas market,” says Felix Churchill, Chief Growth Officer at Just Energy, the parent company of Amigo Energy. “Over the years, we have cultivated a deep and strong association with the Hispanic community. This latest initiative recognizes the strength of that connection as we grow our relationships of trust based on familiarity, convenience, and ease of service.”

Celebration and promotion of Amigo Energy’s rebranding campaign has kicked off and will continue over the coming months. Inspired by traditional Mexican heritage and the widely popular card game, La Loteria, the fun will include interactive, online social engagement and on-site promotions where Amigo Energy has an in-store retail presence – such as La Michoacana Meat Market, Sellers Bros., and El Ahorro.

Look for our Amigo Energy team – active and longstanding members in the community – to continue their strong and proud support at local charitable events and festivals.

Last year, Amigo Energy was proud to be voted as a top-five favorite electricity provider in the Houston Chronicle’s 2021 Best of the Best community choice awards. A competition open to companies from across a wide range of categories, the campaign invited the community to vote for their favorite businesses.

About Amigo Energy

As one of the most established and experienced retail energy providers in Texas, Amigo Energy provides residential and commercial customers with the reliable customer service they need to enjoy life in the Lone Star State. Amigo Energy is a member of Just Energy Group Inc. For more information, visit amigoenergy.com.

About Just Energy Group Inc.

Just Energy is a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions, carbon offsets, and renewable energy options to customers. Currently operating in the United States and Canada, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers. Just Energy is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Filter Group, Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Tara Energy, and Terrapass. Visit https://investors.justenergy.com to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Boyd Erman

Longview Communications and Public Affairs

Phone: 416-523-5885

berman@longviewcomms.ca

Source: Just Energy Group Inc.