ImpactMapper receives grant for the development of artificial intelligence enabled impact reporting tools from Malala Fund

ImpactMapper receives grant for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled impact reporting tools from Malala Fund

July 2022 – ImpactMapper , a SaaS platform that helps organisations measure and optimise social impact and sustainability reporting and storytelling, is pleased to announce that the company has been awarded a grant by Malala Fund.

This grant will support the development of innovative artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analysis tools to enable Malala Fund and the broader development sector to more effectively code, analyse and learn from rich qualitative, storytelling and impact data, with a focus on women and marginalised communities.

Founded in 2013, Malala Fund is working to ensure every girl around the world has access to 12 years of free, safe, quality education. The nonprofit organisation invests in local education activists, advocates for the policy changes needed to help more girls learn and amplifies the voices of young women.

This one-year grant of $140,000 represents the launch of the next phase in ImpactMapper’s long-standing collaboration with Malala Fund, which has included support for the development of metrics for their grantmaking portfolios and impact reporting. To advance progress on girls’ education and gender equality, ImpactMapper will leverage its expertise and technology to enhance Malala Fund’s capabilities across impact assessment, analysis of diverse data sets, and data visualisation.

Alexandra Pittman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ImpactMapper reflects:

“The grant from Malala Fund jumpstarts ImpactMapper's use of AI and begins to fulfil our larger vision of building evidence based insights for the entire philanthropic and social impact sector on what works. This decision represents an acknowledgement of the solutions we have developed and will be deploying in the future, as well as the talent and experience of our team. More importantly, this is a significant opportunity for ImpactMapper to play a key role in integrating diverse voices into algorithms in software and underscores our work and commitments to contributing to gender equality.”

Suzanne Ehlers, Chief Executive Officer of Malala Fund said:

“Too often technology isn't built with young women and marginalised communities in mind. That's why Malala Fund is eager to support companies like Impact Mapper that are developing inclusive algorithms. Their work will help us optimise our data management, learning and ensure what we collect and base decisions on reflects girls' perspectives.”

About ImpactMapper

ImpactMapper has innovative technology and advising services, which helps organisations track, visualise, and optimise the real-world effects of their social impact activities. The software platform brings together diverse forms of qualitative, quantitative, and financial impact data, and facilitates its use to effectively communicate progress against social impact and ESG goals. Our deep expertise in human rights and social justice and in quantifying the seemingly unquantifiable differentiates us from other impact tracking software tools. The software allows users to turn text data into aggregatable and visual insights. ImpactMapper also offers consultancy services, including the development of reports and evaluations, offered alongside the digital platform, allowing organisations to benefit from the expertise of the team behind the software and supporting groups to effectively communicate their impact story.

www.impactmapper.com

