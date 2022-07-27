PolarSeal Launches Innovative Processes to Rapidly Increase Production of Feminine and Personal Care Products

LONDON, England, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolarSeal is a medical converting specialist using state-of-the-art processes to collaborate with the global femcare and personal care market. PolarSeal's in-house capabilities provide complete end-to-end solutions for the manufacture, printing and pouching of feminine care and personal care products.

In recent years, there has been a surge of new brands entering the feminine hygiene and personal care market. With the femcare market size expected to be worth USD 27.8 billion globally by 2027, PolarSeal is committed to serving the Feminine and Personal Care market with cost-effective and high-volume production solutions.

PolarSeal is working with existing femcare clients to deliver innovative processes to meet the demand of a growing market and to reduce waste and the impact on the environment.

PolarSeal's Quality & Continuous Improvement Director, Shaun Knights, states:

"Period care products are not classified as medical devices within Europe, and therefore companies can produce these without a certified Quality Management System. As Polarseal is an ISO13485 accredited Medical Device Company, any products manufactured within our plants follow this standard's requirements in process quality control and validation. This helps us to ensure our products are of the level of quality which our end users would expect."

PolarSeal's expansive facilities provide the unique option of housing machinery in their cleanroom facilities as an outsourced operation, managing the entire project.

Innovative production lines and highly trained operators enable high volume, quality and cost-effective production of feminine and personal hygiene products including absorbent pads, continence devices, tampons, liners and sanitary wipes.

About PolarSeal

PolarSeal is a medical converting specialist, utilising in-house capabilities to provide solutions for the co-development of medical and healthcare components, contract manufacturing personal care closure systems for the wider healthcare market including youth, male, and female markets.

State-of-the-art, custom-built machinery and ISO7 cleanroom facilities with ISO13485 accreditations, FDA audited and registered, ensure PolarSeal can design, develop and provide a full end-to-end solution for feminine and personal care device companies at any stage of the process from design through to delivery.

Additional information about PolarSeal Tapes and Conversions Ltd is accessible at https://www.polarseal.net/contact-us/

Tel: +44 1252 726 000

PolarSeal

Email: enquiries@polarseal.net

Facebook: @polarsealuk

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/polarseal

