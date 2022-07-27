BioLife Sciences Retains SmallCapVoice.com for Corporate Relations Advisory Services

HENDERSON, NV, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTCPK: BLFE) (the “Company” or BioLife), announced today that it has retained SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”), an Austin, Texas-based investor relations and communications firm with clients nationwide.



SCV specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies in establishing brand awareness and increasing overall market share within their customer base, while assisting in building a following among retail and institutional investors.

Nika Jaksic, COO of BioLife Sciences, said, “With BioLife having recently been qualified for a Reg A+ Tier 1 Offering, we are now turning our focus towards creating brand awareness on a global scale, enhancing our communication with a wider shareholder base and sharing the exciting developments and new products coming to BioLife. We are excited to work with Small Cap Voice to help us achieve these goals.”

Stuart Smith, CEO of SmallCapVoice.com, Inc., commented, “BioLife has made solid progress here in 2022. We are impressed with the markets that they operate in and how they have differentiated themselves from their competition in those verticals. SCV is committed to supporting BioLife’s goals as a cutting-edge technology company.”

BioLife and SCV will be creating several different initiatives aimed at increasing corporate exposure with new investors, as well as current shareholders, customers and vendors. The Company is aware that many of its loyal customers are also shareholders. As the company grows and expands its reach with innovative products utilizing disruptive technologies, it expects that this cross pollination of the customer/investor base will continue.

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products and disruptive technology. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors.

SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients; financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.