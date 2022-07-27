Paytronix and PDI Put the Digital-Ordering Channel in the Retailer’s Growth Playbook

NEWTON, Mass., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, today announced an exclusive launch with PDI (pdisoftware.com), a global provider of leading enterprise management software for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, to help c-store brands win in the competitive digital-ordering marketplace. The integration between Paytronix and PDI Enterprise enables c-stores to sell their full inventory of items more easily through both first-party and third-party ordering sites.



The combination of Paytronix and PDI makes it easier for c-store brands to manage digital ordering and delivery, providing the tools to track real-time inventory, maintain pricing, and manage financial information for reporting and accounting. By connecting Paytronix Order & Delivery customers to the inventory and pricing information in PDI Enterprise, this integration helps retailers create a digital storefront with a store’s entire inventory, which can often include more than 4,000 SKUs.

“Our goal is to unlock the power of retailer data and enable that retailer to innovate faster, make better decisions, and evolve the definition of convenience,” said Jeff Hassman, VP Platform Product Strategy and Partnerships at PDI. “Launching this initiative with Paytronix opens up a whole new world for retailers to support ever-evolving consumer shopping patterns and compete with the fast delivery options that have emerged over the past few years.”

“C-stores are transforming rapidly, which is why so many have turned to Paytronix for digital ordering solutions. Digital ordering not only increases sales on its own, but it’s the critical component in moving customers from pump to store, so c-stores can win in today’s hyper-competitive delivery market,” said Andrew Robbins, CEO of Paytronix. “As many brands kicked off their digital-ordering operations with food offerings, this initiative enables them to increase customer basket size by offering center-store items too.”

Benefits of Paytronix Order & Delivery with the PDI integration include:

Getting customers to what they want more quickly: A deep inventory of goods is only useful if consumers can easily find what they want. Paytronix Order & Delivery offers search functionality, along with built-in intelligent upsell and cross-sell features. As a result, c-stores can present consumers with additional relevant items in real time, leading to increased basket size and spend.





A deep inventory of goods is only useful if consumers can easily find what they want. Paytronix Order & Delivery offers search functionality, along with built-in intelligent upsell and cross-sell features. As a result, c-stores can present consumers with additional relevant items in real time, leading to increased basket size and spend. Centralized order & pricing management: C-stores have multiple channels open to them, including their own mobile apps, as well as third-party services. Paytronix Handoff enables stores to connect third-party marketplaces directly to their point-of-sale (POS), simplifying the daily management of orders while offering options such as variable pricing. This reduces the tablet clutter that often occurs at checkout counters and provides c-stores with more granular control over the third-party channel.





C-stores have multiple channels open to them, including their own mobile apps, as well as third-party services. Paytronix Handoff enables stores to connect third-party marketplaces directly to their point-of-sale (POS), simplifying the daily management of orders while offering options such as variable pricing. This reduces the tablet clutter that often occurs at checkout counters and provides c-stores with more granular control over the third-party channel. Real-time inventory management: Consumers want confidence that the item they put in their checkout cart is the item they’ll actually receive. With real-time access to this inventory information, consumers will only see items that are available for purchase — increasing consumer satisfaction and reducing order errors.





Consumers want confidence that the item they put in their checkout cart is the item they’ll actually receive. With real-time access to this inventory information, consumers will only see items that are available for purchase — increasing consumer satisfaction and reducing order errors. Financial tracking and reporting: Offering items for sale through different channels means that pricing, sales tax, and inventory are moving through multiple systems. Paytronix and PDI offer the financial reporting necessary to reconcile any differences between back-end accounting systems and third-party marketplaces, reducing both manual labor and errors.



Paytronix Order & Delivery is a leading provider of digital-ordering solutions for convenience stores. The platform enables convenience retailers to meet the immediate needs of their customers, increasing sales and ensuring happiness and engagement. With Paytronix Order & Delivery, c-store leaders can easily create menus, optimize offerings, aggregate with third-party marketplaces, and react to customer feedback in real time. For more information on Paytronix and the integration with PDI, visit http://www.paytronix.com or call (617) 649-3300 ext. 5.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 1,800 brands across 34,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 225 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix delivers artificial intelligence features that motivate increased visits and spending throughout the customer journey. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has proudly served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world. Among PDI solutions are the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy, two popular consumer brands that together represent 15 million monthly active users. For more information about PDI, visit us at pdisoftware.com.

Media Contacts:

Chuck Tanowitz

Paytronix Systems, Inc.

ctanowitz@paytronix.com

617-871-2319

Kelly O’Brien

PDI

kelly.obrien@pdisoftware.com