AAR’s corporate Safety Management System program recognized by FAA

Wood Dale, Illinois, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, received official recognition from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its corporate Safety Management System (SMS) program, making it the first independent third-party MRO organization to implement this system.

The corporate SMS program provides a platform for all employees to proactively identify and report hazards, perform risk analysis and mitigation, and share best practices. Implementing this system ensures that AAR’s operations maintain their position on the cutting-edge of aviation safety. This advancement is the most recent example of AAR’s well-established commitment to pursuing “Quality First. Safety Always.” and is supported by senior leadership across the organization.

“Moving to a corporate SMS demonstrates the maturity of our program and our proactive approach to safety,” said John M. Holmes, AAR’s President and CEO. “I’m proud of the engagement across our entire team—we all have a responsibility to enhance safety.”

“Our corporate SMS thrives on collaboration and problem solving on a network-wide scale,” said Brian Sartain, AAR’s Vice President, Repair and Engineering. “We endeavor to proactively identify risks and partner with customers to find mutually beneficial solutions. The response has been incredibly positive.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.