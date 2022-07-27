Origis Energy and Excelsior Energy Capital Break Ground on TVA Green Invest Solar Project

Miami, FL, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and MIAMI, Fla. – July 27, 2022 – The Tennessee Valley Authority (“TVA”), Origis Energy (“Origis”) and Excelsior Energy Capital (“Excelsior”) announced today that construction has started on the Skyhawk Solar project – a 100-megawatt solar facility in Obion County that will supply carbon-free energy to Google’s hyperscale data centers in Clarksville, Tennessee, and Jackson County, Alabama.

Skyhawk Solar was developed through TVA’s Green Invest, a utility-scale solar solution that offers business and industry an effective, timely, and cost-competitive solar solution to aggressively meet sustainability goals. The program matches customer-driven commitments for renewable energy with new utility-scale solar facilities to be constructed in the Tennessee Valley.

“TVA has the cleanest power system in the southeast and we are helping attract sustainability-focused companies that bring jobs and investments to this region,” said Doug Perry, senior vice president, TVA Commercial Energy Solutions. “We are proud to collaborate with Google, Origis and Excelsior to bring more solar generation on the grid for a greener region.”

Initially announced in November 2020, Skyhawk Solar creates an estimated 300 construction jobs, with additional employment for 8-10 full-time operations and maintenance staff. The solar facility is projected to be operational by the end of 2022. Origis will operate and maintain the facility.

“Skyhawk Solar is generating a waterfall of economic benefits in the Obion County community,” said Johan Vanhee, Origis Energy’s chief commercial and procurement officer. “The net economic benefits include $16.9 million in estimated direct local economic benefits during construction and $30 million estimated over the life of the project. Skyhawk Solar helps power Google’s significant local data center investments with clean energy. The leadership and foresight of TVA and Google to decarbonize the grid is and will continue to pay dividends for the environment and local economy for years to come. We look forward to serving Google and TVA alongside the Skyhawk project owner Excelsior.”

"The Excelsior Energy Capital team is very pleased to partner with Origis Energy to provide TVA and Google with carbon-free solar to meet their collective clean energy objectives”, said Chris Moakley, Managing Partner at Excelsior Energy Capital.

Google has announced a goal to operate on 24/7 carbon-free energy globally by 2030. Solar projects like Skyhawk will help the company as it works toward meeting this goal.

"Skyhawk Solar is an important step towards achieving Google's 24/7 carbon-free energy goal in Tennessee and Alabama," says Amanda Peterson Corio, Global Head of Data Center Energy at Google. "We’re excited to continue working with our partners on projects like this, which will help expand clean energy and decarbonize electricity grids to benefit all."

Origis Energy and Excelsior Energy Capital have selected Wanzek Construction, Inc. to construct the project. Origis Services will manage and maintain the plant. To track the project’s development, see the Origis Energy Skyhawk Solar project page.

About The Tennessee Valley Authority

The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system, and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is bringing clean and cost effective solar and energy storage solutions within reach for utility, commercial and industrial as well as public sector clients. The Origis team has worked to ensure the interests of all stakeholders are upheld in 170 projects worldwide totaling more than 5 GW to date of developed solar and energy storage capacity. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Origis Energy delivers excellence in solar and energy storage development, financing, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations, maintenance and asset management for investors and clean energy consumers in the US. For more information, visit us at www.OrigisEnergy.com.

About Excelsior Energy Capital

Excelsior Energy Capital is a renewable energy infrastructure fund focused on long-term investments in wind, solar and storage plants in North America. The Excelsior team brings over 100 years of combined experience and a comprehensive set of strategic, financial, legal and operational expertise; making Excelsior Energy Capital a valuable partner for developers and operators, and a trusted manager for investors. For more information, visit http://www.excelsiorcapital.com.

