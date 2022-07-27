Webscale Appoints Gary Schofield as New CEO

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the fastest, most secure cloud platform for modern commerce, has announced the appointment of Gary Schofield as its new Chief Executive Officer. He has assumed day-to-day leadership of the Company and will also join Webscale’s Board of Directors.



Gary brings over 25 years of experience as a board director, CEO, and senior operating executive to the Webscale team. With deep expertise in building global businesses across software applications, platforms and devices, targeting large enterprises, SMBs, and consumer markets, Gary will lead Webscale into its next period of growth as the leading supplier of performance and security SaaS solutions for the ecommerce segment.

“Building on the strong foundation Webscale has built in the last eight years, Gary’s proven track record of leading hyper-growth companies and high-performance teams, developing innovative products with a laser focus on user experience, penetrating new markets, and fostering long-term customer and partner relationships, will drive the next stage of growth for the Company.” said Jim Smith, General Partner, Mohr Davidow Ventures.

Gary joins Webscale from FIS, a financial services technology provider, where he was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Merchant Solutions, responsible for a $2B P&L for their SMB segment. An SMB and enterprise software veteran, Gary has held executive positions with IBM, Oracle, Intuit and FIS, and has served as CEO of several successful private companies that he led to successful exits.

“With global sales expected to top $5.5 trillion this year, and reach over $7 trillion by 2025, there’s no doubt that the ecommerce segment is hot, and primed for continued growth. Webscale is at the forefront of this revolution,” said Gary Schofield, CEO of Webscale. “What the team has built and achieved is impressive, and I’m excited about the opportunity to help take Webscale to the next level, accelerating our growth and delivering outstanding results for customers, employees and shareholders.”

Webscale is powering modern commerce by layering software for performance, security, availability and compliance, over a distributed global network that leverages the cloud, automation, machine learning, and DevOps protocols to address the needs of growing brands. With use cases across a variety of ecommerce platforms and architectures, Webscale simplifies the deployment and day-to-day management of storefronts, including headless and progressive web application infrastructure, and across any self-hosted or fully hosted commerce cloud. Deployed in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, Webscale powers Fortune 1000 brands including Dollar General, Unilever, Swarovski, Olympus, Regal Cinemas, and thousands of other B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts across 12 countries. Webscale has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India, and London, UK.

