LSI Emerging Medtech Summit 2022 Brings Venture Capital and Entrepreneurs Closer in New Event in Europe

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KoreConX is pleased to announce its supporting sponsorship with LSI Emerging Medtech Summit 2022, which will be held Sept. 21-24 in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom. This event, organized by Life Science Intelligence (LSI), focuses on bringing together investors, strategic partners, and experts in this ecosystem.

Oscar A Jofre, co-founder and CEO of KoreConX, is a proud sponsor, supporter and speaker at the event. "The Medtech business needs capital, and we can educate companies on that. Innovation needs to be out there, saving lives, and it is only possible when capital is raised compliantly. Regulation A+ is a valuable tool that companies need to learn how to use. We are more than happy to be there, personally, helping entrepreneurs thrive."

"We are happy to have this event in Europe. Our last one, in California, in March, was a fantastic opportunity to talk about the market and keep on discussing entrepreneurs' needs on capital, education, and innovation. Teaming up with KoreConX is crucial to help empower researchers and inventors through capital markets," says Scott Pantel, CEO of Life Science Intelligence.

LSI is part of the Medtech ecosystem of KoreConX's partners focused on Life Sciences companies. The company is an essential part of this vertical, as it offers valuable insights to help investors and executives make decisions based on data provided by its team of market researchers, economists, and analysts.

LSI Emerging Medtech Summit 2022 will take place Sept. 21-24, 2022, and attendees can participate in person or online. Registrations for participants are open on the website, with limited spots. Registrations for both speakers and sponsors are also available. For the full schedule, speakers and keynotes, as well as for any registrations, visit the event website at https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit-europe-2022.

Founded in 2016, KoreConX is the first secure, all-in-one platform that manages private companies' capital market activity and stakeholder communications. With an innovative approach to ensure compliance with securities regulations and corporate law, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies to the capital markets and now secondary markets. Additionally, investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants and investor acquisition firms, all leverage our eco-system solution. For investor relations and fundraising, the platform enables private companies to share and manage corporate records and investments: it assists with portfolio management, capitalization table and shareholder management, virtual minute book, security registration, transfer agent services, and virtual dealrooms for raising capital.

