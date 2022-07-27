Dr. Steven Gundry’s Bestselling Gundry MD MCT Wellness Launches New Flavor, Gundry MD MCT Wellness Raspberry Medley

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gundry MD TM has launched the newest flavor of their best selling Gundry MD MCT Wellness supplement called Gundry MD MCT Wellness Raspberry Medley . Gundry MD MCT Wellness Raspberry Medley is a powerful dietary supplement designed by Dr. Steven Gundry, medical researcher and world-renowned heart surgeon, and formulated with a combination of powerful nutrients and MCT oil to support a healthy weight. As a short chain fatty acid, MCT oil performs differently than other fats as they are not burned for energy. Instead, MCT is delivered directly to the liver where it is then changed into ketones, which supports mitochondrial and brain health. Crafted with high quality ingredients,Gundry MD MCT Wellness Raspberry Medly is a revolutionary dietary supplement that supports ketone levels to help with weight management, energy levels, and brain health.



Gundry MD MCT Wellness Raspberry Medly is a revolutionary formula that is now made with a delicious raspberry medley flavor. MCT Wellness combines key nutrients with Caprylic acid, allowing the benefits of MCT to magnify. Caprylic acid is powerful medium-chain triglycerides (MCT), and in Gundry MD MCT Wellness it is combined with bioflavonoids allowing users to experience a sharper mind, and a boost of energy, and a healthy, radiant complexion. Filled with C8 MCT and polyphenols, Gundry MD MCT Wellness supports cognitive health and the production of ketones to ramp up your energy and aid in weight loss.

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Raspberry Medly Key Ingredients†*

C8 MCT Oil and Acacia Fiber: Supports your body's ketone levels to promote energy.





Bioflavonoids (Grape Seed Extract, Red Currant, Black Currant): Supports the production of nitric oxide in your system, which allows for a faster speed of ketones to travel throughout your body.



The suggested use of Gundry MD MCT Wellness Raspberry Medly is to add one scoop per day with 10 ounces of water. The delicious new raspberry medley powder can also be added to other beverages of your choice such as nut milks, coffee, tea, etc. With an easily digestible formula, Gundry MD MCT Wellness can be taken with or without a meal. A special informational video about Gundry MD MCT Wellness can be found on the Gundry MD Youtube Page .

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Raspberry Medly can be purchased on www.GundryMD.com for the price of $79.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day refund guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of research on nutrition, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Bio Complete 3 , Energy Renew , MCT Wellness , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day refund guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information about Gundry MD, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health with simple nutrition and lifestyle changes. Steven Gundry MD is also the host of the weekly health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free diet, otherwise known as the Plant Paradox Diet. Since his first Paradox book release, Dr. Gundry has been in the media spotlight, interviewed by Goop, MindBodyGreen, New York Times, Morning Joe and so many more outlets. Dr Gundry’s recent book Unlocking the Keto Code explores mitochondrial uncoupling as the key to longevity. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com.

Press contact:

Dana Lewis

dana@stanton-company.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b4ef886-eb04-46e3-aba8-9398176804d3.