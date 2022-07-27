Mountain West Farm Bureau Adopts Verisk’s Reliable Reconstruction Cost Estimates to Refine Underwriting

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain West Farm Bureau Insurance Co. is implementing Verisk’s market-leading solution for property reconstruction cost estimates (RCEs), 360Value®, to help provide updated levels of coverage to its customers. The integration of 360Value’s RCEs comes as insurers face inflation, supply chain delays and an increase in custom and luxury home construction – all of which are significantly changing the costs of rebuilding properties.

Verisk’s 360Value uses localized, continually refreshed data on materials and labor costs, supported by actual claim experience, to help insurers provide up-to-date pricing and sufficient coverage amounts.

“Verisk’s solution is critical to help us stay ahead of rapidly fluctuating reconstruction costs,” said Donny Kaneshiro, vice president of operations and underwriting at Mountain West. “The simplicity of 360Value saves our agents time by dependably prefilling more accurate underwriting information when evaluating a risk, whether it’s related to a home, commercial premises or agricultural property.”

“The quality and currency of data matters when our customers and their insureds are contending with supply chain issues, labor shortages and inflation,” said Neil Spector, president of underwriting solutions at Verisk. “We survey thousands of contractors and claim professionals and draw from our deep reservoir of research and real-world claims data to deliver the up-to-date information insurers need.”

Mountain West also gets the benefit of 360Value’s seamless integration capability, which is compatible with the insurer’s current systems and flexible to adapt to future technology platform advancements.

Learn more about 360Value for personal and commercial lines.

