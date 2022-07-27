Digital Ally Subsidiary TicketSmarter Announces Partnership with Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Deal makes TicketSmarter the official ticket partner of fast-growing MMA league

PFL Playoffs begin Friday, August 5, live from Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Tickets may be purchased at TicketSmarter.com

Lenexa, KS, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), today announces its ticketing marketplace subsidiary, TicketSmarter, has entered into an agreement with PFL, the fastest growing and most innovative MMA company worldwide. The agreement makes TicketSmarter the official ticket partner of PFL.

TicketSmarter will bring an enhanced ticketing experience to PFL fans. As part of the agreement, TicketSmarter will gain exclusive marketing and sponsorship rights for PFL and provide PFL fans a safe, trusted ticketing marketplace.

“We’re proud that our TicketSmarter subsidiary is now affiliated with such a fast-growing league like PFL,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “The partnerships TicketSmarter has formed with world-class venues and events across the country provide great financial opportunities, not just for TicketSmarter, but for several of the Digital Ally companies.”

“The Professional Fighters League is pleased to announce our partnership with Digital Ally and its TicketSmarter subsidiary,” says PFL CEO Peter Murray. “As the Professional Fighters League continues its worldwide growth it is imperative to align with world class companies that share the PFL vision.”

PFL is the first and only MMA league with a true sports-season format where elite fighters from around the world compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship. The four competitors in each division who earn the most points in the Regular Season advancing to the win-or-go-home Playoffs, followed by the biggest night in MMA – the PFL World Championship – with each winner going home with the $1 million prize.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster. PFL has live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms and delivers a unique, innovative product to MMA fans around the world.

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship.

PFL is primetime in the U. S. on ESPN and ESPN+ and broadcast and streamed worldwide to 160 countries, with partners including Channel 4, DirecTV, RMC Sport, Eurosport, Sky Sports, and more. The PFL roster is world-class, with 25% of PFL fighters independently ranked in the top 25 in the world. The PFL proprietary SmartCage data and analytics platform powers real-time betting and provides next-gen viewing experience.

PFL has over two-dozen blue-chip brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, IBM, GEICO, DraftKings, Bose, Socios.com, Air Force Reserve, US Marine Corps, and more. PFL is backed by major investors including Ares Capital, Luxor Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Swan Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and several NBA, MLB, and NHL team owners.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)

About TicketSmarter

TicketSmarter is a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). TicketSmarter helps customers from all walks of life experience the power and excitement of live events by giving back through children’s charities and creating helpful partnerships. A portion of every transaction will help our charitable partners, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the V Foundation, the Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation and Coach To Cure MD. TicketSmarter is the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events and is the official ticket resale partner of more than 300 universities nationwide as well as more than 35 conferences including the Big Ten Conference and Pac-12 Conference.

Keep up with TicketSmarter at TicketSmarter.com, and follow @TicketSmarter on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in ticket brokering and marketing, and event production, video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, and healthcare revenue cycle management,. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

