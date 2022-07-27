Sinclair Technologies Announces End-to-End Tri-Band Antenna Solution

AURORA, Ontario, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinclair Technologies announces the new End-to-End Tri-Band Antenna Solution, including the new SC2340 Base Station Antenna and SW-2340 Mobile Whip Antenna, designed to give customers a complete solution from emergency response vehicles to communication towers.

The public safety radios are moving towards all bands which includes three main LMR bands, VHF, UHF, and 700/800/900 MHz. This new capability will allow for seamless connection between the public safety agencies and across the regions.

The new SC2340 Base Station Antenna and the SW-2340 Mobile Whip Antenna are specifically designed to support the tri-band applications, providing mission-critical grade system performance. The SW-2340 is available for immediate order, and the SC2340 will be launched and available for purchase in 2022 Q4.

Common features of SW-2340 and SC2340 include:

Tri-band antenna for multi-band radios

Full-spectrum covering all VHF, UHF, and 698-960 MHz bands without tuning

Rugged build in a compact form factor

Industry-leading RF performance

High power handling capability

"As the public safety industry gears up to deploy tri-band radios, Sinclair is glad to offer an end-to-end tri-band LMR antenna solution that fully covers the VHF, UHF, and 700/800/900 MHz bands to support this initiative. This solution comprises the tri-band base station antenna SC2340 and the tri-band mobile antenna SW-2340 to enhance the public safety operation. Both antennas support the best-in-class RF performance, optimized form factors, as well as exceptional reliability and durability in the industry," says Wee Err, General Manager at Sinclair Technologies.

For more information, please visit www.sinctech.com/antenna-solution.

Sinclair Technologies, a division of Norsat International Inc, is a leading designer and manufacturer of antenna and RF signal conditioning products, systems, and coverage solutions. Sinclair products are used extensively in public safety and private industry communication networks, such as emergency services, transportation, natural resources, and utilities. We have over 70 years of industry-leading expertise in all aspects of antenna and RF signal conditioning design and manufacturing.

