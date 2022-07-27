DIAGNOS Continues Expansion in Canada with Kick-off of Services in Endocrinology Clinics with Distribution Partner Labtician Ophthalmics

English French

BROSSARD, Quebec, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIAGNOS Inc. (“DIAGNOS”, the “Corporation” or ”we”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is proud to continue its expansion in Canada with the kick-off of its services in endocrinology clinics with distribution partner Labtician Ophthalmics.



DIAGNOS is announcing the kick-off by Labtician Ophthalmics (“Labtician”) of DIAGNOS’ Pathology Detection Systems deployment into a network of endocrinology clinics providing care to over 77,000 patients across Canada. This breakthrough in the endocrinology clinics market is the result of the partnership agreement signed by both companies in February 2021 to increase DIAGNOS’ footprint and accelerate its growth in Canada while aiming to address growing needs in the monitoring of diabetic and hypertensive patients with the help of DIAGNOS’ technology.

"Our expansion into the endocrinology market demonstrates our ability to deliver on our strategy for sustained growth. Every endocrinology clinic onboarding with our Pathology Detection Systems lays the groundwork and opportunity to positively change people's life, while nurturing our growth with the addition of an important source of recurring revenues", says Mr. André Larente, President of DIAGNOS. "We are excited to provide our Artificial Intelligence approach to Diabetes management through Pathology Detection Systems that empower endocrinologists to deliver the best possible and most sustainable outcome for patients".

Diabetes is the primary cause of blindness in adults aged 20 to 74 years old. Diabetic eye disease is a group of complications associated with diabetes. These complications include diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema, cataracts, and glaucoma. All of them can cause serious vision loss or even blindness, but fortunately, tools such as those developed by DIAGNOS exist and allow early detection, timely treatment, and the prevention of a serious reduction in the quality of life of people suffering from Diabetes.

“Our decision of teaming-up with DIAGNOS stems from our desire to satisfy our customers’ demand for detection systems of ocular pathologies. The sophisticated and ever-evolving solutions developed by DIAGNOS provide endocrinology clinics with lightning-fast exam results and harmonized scoring, resulting in increased quality of care while reducing costs and improving medical outcomes”, explained Labtician President, Polydor Strouthos.

About Labtician

With 60 years of history in Canada, Labtician has evolved from a manufacturer of quality ophthalmic products for the global market to a specialized commercialization partner for the Canadian ophthalmic market. In their capacity as a commercialization partner, they offer the “complete Canadian solution”. Labtician is actively involved in the entire commercialization process from pre-launch, to launch and post-launch. This involves regulatory, market access, importation, and distribution as well as sales and marketing activities. Internationally, they offer commercialization expertise through global partners.

Additional information is available at www.labtician.com

For further information, please contact: info@labtician.com

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.DIAGNOS.com and www.sedar.com

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.