dvm360® Announces Winners of 2022 Hospital Design Competition

CRANBURY, N.J., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dvm360®, the leading multimedia provider of animal health care communications, education and research for veterinary professionals, is pleased to announce that the Veterinary Emergency & Referral Center by Ethos Vet Health in Honolulu, Hawaii and Cole Veterinary Hospital at Harmony in Spring, Texas have been named the grand prize winners of the 2022 Hospital Design Competition.



“Both grand prize winners are exemplary veterinary hospitals that we are proud to honor as the best of the best during this year’s Fetch Kansas City conference in August,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of dvm360®. “Veterinary Emergency & Referral Center and Cole Veterinary Hospital at Harmony exhibit meaningful and innovative design that allows them to deliver exceptional care while providing both a safe and healthier workplace for their team.”

dvm360®’s Hospital Design Competition honors the most attractive, functional and efficient animal health care facilities in the United States, with an emphasis on designing an environment for both safety and wellness of patients, clients and staff. A panel of veterinary hospital design experts evaluated the strengths and standout features of each practice to ultimately crown a Hospital of the Year winner in each category, as well as five merit awards.





Veterinary Emergency & Referral Center by Ethos Vet Health (VERC) has been named winner of the 2022 Hospital of the Year award in the over-8,000-square-feet category. The first 24-hour emergency and specialty hospital in Hawaii, it is an advanced veterinary diagnostic and treatment center offering comprehensive and progressive patient care. VERC moved into a new building last year that is over 17,000 square feet, allowing the hospital to expand its services to offer neurology in addition to critical care, diagnostic imaging, internal medicine, oncology and surgery.





Cole Veterinary Hospital at Harmony was named the 2022 Hospital of the Year in the under-8,000-square-feet category. It is a full-service veterinary hospital that offers services such as testing and diagnostics, advanced care, routine and advanced surgical procedures, urgent care and pet boarding. At 7,654 square feet, the facility was built to prioritize energy efficiency, noise insulation and humidity control, creating a quiet and comfortable hospital for its patients and staff alike. Cole Veterinary Hospital at Harmony creatively utilizes its .8-acre property to serve its current needs while planning ahead for future growth.

“This year we were honored to receive double the entries from our prior year’s Hospital Design Contest, given the continued strain the health care industry has faced,” said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, chief veterinary officer of dvm360®. “The winning facilities display a clear commitment to supporting team wellness and combatting compassion fatigue, which remains a key issue in the veterinary community.”

The following veterinary hospitals received 2022 Hospital Design Competition merit awards:

Animal Care Center of Downers Grove (Downers Grove, Ill.)

Animal Emergency & Referral Associates (West Caldwell, N.J.)

Cypress Fairhaven Animal Hospital (Cypress, Texas)

Veterinary Clinic of Myrtle Beach (Myrtle Beach, S.C.)

South Creek Animal Clinic (Spring, Texas)



The winning hospitals and merit award winners will be featured in dvm360® magazine and on dvm360.com. The two grand prize winners will also receive a commemorative plaque and be recognized at a luncheon sponsored by Midmark during the Fetch Kansas City conference taking place in Missouri from August 26-28, 2022.

Learn more about the 2022 Hospital Design Competition winners on the dmv360® website.

