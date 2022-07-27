Sweat Grind Hustle Opens a Second Historic Athleisure Wear Store in Century City Mall

CENTURY CITY, Calif., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mother and daughter duo, Lakeisha Jackson and Katelyn, owners of lifestyle athleisure brand SGH (Sweat. Grind. Hustle) Apparel teamed up with the Los Angeles Urban League (LAUL) Entrepreneurial Center and reputable Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) to launch their second apparel store. The duo has set the tone for the summer, with the opening of their location at Westfield Century City Mall, with the assistance of funding, access to capital, and business resources from URW and LAUL. The pair were first seen making history for being the first African American mother and daughter owned store in Westfield Topanga Mall.



Less than a year later after the opening of their first store, SGH expanded its business making history in one of LA’s most prominent luxury malls. Spanning 1.3 million miles, with approximately 2.5 million more people a year than Disneyland, Westfield Century City is located only five minutes away from Beverly Hills. The big news does not stop at adding a location to the list, the athleisure brand has launched a men’s line. They also offer select apparel for men and women on Amazon.

“SGH is at its core a lifestyle brand that is all about the individual that is multi-dimensional. We cater to dynamic go-getters that apply pressure to all aspects of their lives,” said Lakeisha. “Who said that hard work couldn’t be fashionable? We provide quality gear that is functional, stylish and fit for the daily life of our on-the-move community,” Katelyn added. The versatile gear and accessories can transition from the gym to a day out.

SGH (Sweat. Grind. Hustle.) Apparel aims to become a global name and shows no signs of letting up. The company is now seeking distribution to make their athleisure available to the masses. “Why settle for style or quality when you can have both?” Lakeisha commented. SGH Sports Apparel looks forward to continuing to push boundaries within the athleisure market.

To learn more about the brand and/or to shop online, visit their official website at SGHApparel.com. Also, be sure to visit one of their stores in person at Westfield Topanga Mall, 6600 Topanga Canyon Boulevard #1058-C, Canoga Park, CA 91303 or 10250 Santa Monica Blvd #1955, Los Angeles, CA 90067. Both stores are located on the first level.