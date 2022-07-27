Great Place to Work® Names The Lifetime Value Company One of the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ in 2022, Ranking #36

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have honored The Lifetime Value Company (LTVCo) as one of this year's Best Workplaces in New York. This is LTVCo's second win as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, and first being named to the prestigious New York list, coming in 36th place. Earning a spot means that The Lifetime Value Company is one of the best companies to work for headquartered in New York.

The Fortune Best Workplaces in New York award is based on employee feedback collected through America's largest ongoing annual workforce study of over one million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 99% of LTVCo's employees said The Lifetime Value Company is a great place to work. This number is 42% higher than the average U.S. company.

"We're thrilled for LTVCo's second win as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company," said Josh Levy, CEO and co-founder of LTVCo. "Since March 2020, our company has doubled its workforce while continuing to maintain a high degree of employee satisfaction. This certification is a true indicator that our efforts to build a company that emphasizes culture, engagement and impact not only resonates with our existing employees but the many new team members we hired in the last two years."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in New York list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization and headquartered in the New York metropolitan statistical area.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion — and it's not been easy," says Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research & strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work. "Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that's meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to."

In 2022, LTVCo made the list for Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2022 and the National Association for Business Resources Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. Previously, LTVCo ranked 25th in the Fortune and Great Place to Work's® 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™, was the 2021 Best Tech Work Culture Regional Timmy Winner and ranked among highest-scoring businesses on Inc. magazine's annual list of best workplaces and earned the prestigious 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™.

About The Lifetime Value Company

The Lifetime Value Company is a tech company with a culture of innovation and passion for data. We build and ship best-in-class apps and web-based products and tools that put the power of information into the hands of our customers. Our mission is to help people discover, understand and use data in their everyday lives. Learn more at www.ltvco.com and on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in New York by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in the New York metropolitan statistical area to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

