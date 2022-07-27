Eckes-Granini Selects Sopheon for Innovation and Sustainability Initiatives

MINNEAPOLIS, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sopheon , the leading international provider of software and services for Enterprise Innovation Management solutions, today announced it has been selected by Eckes-Granini Group, the European market leader in fruit juices and fruit beverages, to help drive strategic innovation initiatives, including sustainability projects. Sopheon’s SaaS-based Accolade ® innovation system will support international streamlining of the company’s innovation process and drive strategic alignment and prioritization of portfolios across brands and geographies.



A family-owned business with over 160 years of history, Eckes-Granini’s juices and fruit beverages are enjoyed by consumers in more than 80 countries. Headquartered in Nieder-Olm, Germany, Eckes-Granini generates annual sales of more than $900 million (USD) and has nearly 1,700 employees. Sustainability is a central driver for Eckes-Granini’s innovation, new processes and increased digitalization.

“Innovation is a critical element in Eckes-Granini’s objective to further strengthen its market leader position in the fruit juice market and also to pioneer new categories,” said Ágnes Kovács, CMO of Eckes-Granini. “With numerous teams in multiple countries, we need a system that facilitates clear communication and boosts efficiency among multiple groups. Sopheon’s innovation management system will help strengthen the collaborative efforts among our internationally distributed innovation team members and support the strategic alignment and prioritization of portfolios across Eckes-Granini’s brands and geographies.”

Accolade® is Sopheon’s flexible, scalable, single innovation system that allows companies to manage innovation and new product development programs more effectively. Hundreds of long-standing blue-chip customers have experienced superior strategy-to-execution performance, increased time-to-market, streamlined operational costs and greater product success using Accolade®.

“The SaaS-based Accolade® innovation management system uniquely promotes portfolio visibility and improves the allocation of resources and investments,” said Greg Coticchia, CEO of Sopheon. “Serving as a single source of truth, Sopheon helps forward-thinking companies improve the success rate of new product launches and initiatives. Through this partnership, Sopheon will assist Eckes-Granini in its mission to deliver natural products of the highest quality in an environmentally friendly manner.”

ABOUT THE ECKES-GRANINI GROUP

Eckes-Granini is the leading supplier of fruit juices and fruit beverages in Europe. For the independent family-owned company headquartered in Nieder-Olm, Germany (Rhineland-Palatinate), the focus is on committed and competent employees, strong brands in the areas of juices, fruit beverages and smoothies, and a long-term strategic orientation with sustainable value creation. Today, Eckes-Granini operates mainly in Europe, with its own national companies and strategic partners, and generates annual sales of 856 million euros with a total of 1697 employees. The company's foundation is formed by the internationally renowned premium brands granini and Pago, together with strong national and regional brands for juices such as hohes C, Joker and God Morgon. Consumers in 80 countries worldwide, and especially in Europe, know and appreciate our fruit juices and the variety of fruit drinks.

ABOUT SOPHEON

Sopheon (LON: SPE) partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions, including software, expertise and best practices, to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development life cycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

