Recycled PET Packaging Market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2029 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Recycled PET Packaging Market research report systematically explains each and every aspect related to the Global Recycled PET Market, which facilitates the report’s reader to study and evaluate the upcoming market trend. and execute the analytical data to promote the business. The key players dominate the operations in the industry attributable to their strong geographical reach and huge production facilities.



This study is one of the most complete documentation that catches every one of the aspects of the advancing Recycled PET Market. Recycled PET Market concentrates on offering an exhaustive examination of the plans of action, key methodologies, and individual portions of the overall industry of the absolute most conspicuous players in this scene.

The recycled PET Market is benefiting from the increasing consumption of packaged food products and carbonated and non-carbonated drinks across the world. This trend is particularly being witnessed more in the developing economies of East Asia and South Asia.

Request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11107



Top Players covered-



UltrePET,

Indorama Ventures Public Limited Company,

Krones AG,

Clear Path Recycling,

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

PFR Nord GmbH

Phoenix Technologies

CarbonLITE Industries

On the back of these factors, the global recycled PET market is projected to register an impressive CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2029.



“Prominent manufacturers in the recycled PET market can gain substantial profits by focusing on developing economies in East and South Asia, such as China and India. Additionally, as key industries are inclined towards the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions, the demand for recycled PET packaging solutions is estimated to substantially increase in the foreseeable future.”

Key Segments Covered in Recycled PET Packaging Industry Research



By Recycling Process:

Synthetic

Mechanical reusing



By Application:

Drugs

Refreshments

Individual Consideration

Customer Merchandise

Others







By Region:

North America Recycled PET Packaging Market

Latin America Recycled PET Packaging Market

Europe Recycled PET Packaging Market

East Asia Recycled PET Packaging Market

South Asia Recycled PET Packaging Market

Oceania Recycled PET Packaging Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Recycled PET Packaging Market





Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11107

Key Takeaways from Recycled PET Market Study



The bottles & jars segment is experiencing unmatchable demand in the recycled PET Market, especially from the beverage industry. This is attributable to the fact that, bottles & jars offer precise packaging, high impact capability, and pricing affordability to end users.

Prominent packaging manufacturers are adopting stretch blow molding technology to design and manufacture a wide variety of recycled PET packaging solutions, as this technology offers high output quantities and fine dimensional accuracy.

The beverage industry has been identified as the key end user of recycled PET packaging solutions, as this sector generates constant demand for recycled PET packaging bottles & jars for packing and storing drinking water as well as carbonated and non-carbonated drinks.





Recycled PET Market: Competition Landscape



Leading packaging manufacturers across continents have shifted their focus from conventional packaging solutions to environment-friendly rigid and flexible packaging solutions. This notable shift towards eco-friendly packaging solutions is majorly driven by increasing focus on reducing unnecessary plastic waste and high customer preference towards sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions over conventional ones.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a safe, robust, and transparent plastic material that can be recycled several times. To gain the most benefits from this scenario, leading packaging manufacturers are focusing on offering a wide range of recycled PET packaging products.



In November 2019, Berry Global Group, Inc, one of the leading packaging solution manufacturers, introduced Verdant PCR bottles, RPET bottles, tubes, jars, and closures for beauty and personal care products.

In November 2019, ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG launched 100 % recycled PET packaging bottles that are specially designed for the dairy industry.

In November 2019, ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG acquired SUMINCO S.A. and REPLACAL S.L. to expand its recycling activities.





Ask For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11107



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Global Recycled PET Market Demand Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2029

3.1. Historical Market Volume (Mn Units) Analysis, 2014-2021

3.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Mn Units) Projections, 2022-2029

3.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4. Global Recycled PET Market - Pricing Analysis

4.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Product

4.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors & Co-relation Analysis

5.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.2. Global Packaging Industry Overview

5.1.3. Global Rigid Packaging Outlook

5.1.4. Global Rigid Packaging Outlook

5.1.5. Manufacturing Value Added (MVA)

5.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. Global Beverage Industry Outlook

5.2.2. Global Food Industry Outlook

5.2.3. Global Pharmaceutical industry Outlook

5.2.4. Global Electronics and Electrical Industry Outlook

5.2.5. Global Chemical & Petrochemical Industry Outlook

5.2.6. Segmental Revenue Growth of Key Players

5.2.7. Global manufacturing Industry outlook

5.2.8. Top Companies Historical Growth

Read More TOC



About Recycled PET Market Report



Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global recycled PET market, analyzing historical demand from 2014-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2029. The report provides growth projections of the recycled PET market on the basis of product (bottles & jars, clamshells & containers, trays & punnets, pouches, and others {cups, bows, etc.}), technology (stretch blow molding, injection molding, extrusion blow molding, and thermoforming), and end use (beverages, food, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, homecare & personal care, electricals & electronics, chemicals & petrochemicals, and others), across seven major regions. Furthermore, the scope of the report focuses on recycled PET consumed in the packaging industry.



Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging

Recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) Packaging Market Sales: Recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) refers to the packaging formats which are made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). rPET packaging is expected to gain traction due to increasing efforts to use recycled plastic packaging solutions, across the globe

Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market Size: As the sugarcane based PET bottles are Bisphenol A (BPA) free, the demand for these bottles is consistently increasing across the world. The market of sugarcane based PET bottles is dynamic

Recycled Envelopes Market Share: According to latest research conducted on Recycled Envelopes Market, the global market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of around 2% to 4.1% over the given projection period of 2021 to 2031

Foamed Plastics Market Outlook: The global foamed plastics market is expected to witness an overhaul by reaching US$ 84.2 Bn by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 and 2030

Clay Coated Recycled Boxboard Market Type: The Clay coated recycled boxboard market is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR (4.7%) over the forecast period (2022-2030), reaching US$ 10.5 Bn by the year 2030

Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Market Analysis: The global biodegradable disposable tableware market is all set to make greater strides at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2030, reaching US$ 18 Bn by the year 2030

Collation Shrink Films Market Demand: The global collation shrink films market is expected to elevate at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2030, reaching US$ 6.5 Bn by the year 2030

Top Loading Cartoning Machines Market Forecast: The Top Loading Cartoning Machines market is estimated at US$ 873 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,042 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2026

Elastic Laminates Market Value: The global elastic laminates market is slated to grow on a remarkable note between 2022 and 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4%, reaching US$ 8.4 Bn by the year 2028

Marking and Coding Equipment Market Growth: The global marking and coding equipment market is estimated to value at US$ 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6%

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper on Intelligent Packaging for Circular Economy published in collaboration with Graham Packaging and Avery Dennison

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 7-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/recycled-pet-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs