Divert Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Mission to Protect the Value of Food

WEST CONCORD, Mass., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Divert Inc, an impact technology company on a mission to protect the value of food, today announced the addition of several new executive leaders to the company. Together, they bring deep expertise across finance, strategy, marketing, product and more to further the company’s mission of making social and environmental impact by creating advanced technology and sustainable infrastructure to prevent wasted food.



“We founded Divert with a mission to create transformative solutions for a waste-free future. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built over the last fifteen years. Our infrastructure and technology are world class and have positioned us as the leader in this space as we continue to scale nationwide. Expanding our leadership team is critical to our momentum and we’re thrilled to have this incredible group onboard,” said Ryan Begin, co-founder and CEO of Divert.

Bringing a wealth of collective knowledge, the following leaders join Benjamin Kuethe, VP of Customer Success and Chris Marlette, VP of Engineering & Construction to further accelerate Divert’s mission:

Tom Abraham as Vice President of Product Strategy. Most recently leading the Commercial Strategy practice at Frog and Fahrenheit 212, he brings nearly a decade of experience in strategy, innovation, and product development, with expertise across life science, financial services, retail, CPG, and manufacturing.

Matt Andrus as Vice President of Legal from The TJX Companies, where he served as Assistant Vice President Director, Senior Attorney. A seasoned in-house counsel, he brings over 15 years of experience advising on a broad range of legal and business issues.

Craig Davis as Vice President of Development with over 20 years of experience in leadership, finance, business development, project management, and new product innovation in the energy efficiency and renewable energy industries. Most recently, Davis served as CEO and President at Melink Corporation.

David Eichinger as Chief Financial Officer. Eichinger brings decades of experience, having held leadership roles focused on a wide range of activities including energy transition opportunities at Exxon, General Motors and SES. Most recently, Eichinger founded and served as CFO of G2X Energy, where he led all fund-raising activities and the build out of the finance organization.

Hilary Keates as the new Chief Marketing Officer, with more than 20 years of agriculture, CPG, finance, and lifestyle experience at P&G, New Balance, Citibank, and Indigo Agriculture.

Ryan Rebholz as Vice President Operations. Ryan brings over 20 years of manufacturing leadership experience. Prior to Divert, Rebholz held leadership positions at Barnes Group Inc. and The AZEK Company.

Lauren Romansky as Head of People. Most recently, Lauren led research and advisory in Gartner’s HR practice for almost 10 years. She has deep experience in talent strategy, analytics, employee experience and DEI.

Chris Thomas as Vice President of Public Affairs. A trusted advisor to C-suite leaders and two former US Cabinet secretaries, he brings 20+ years of expertise in government relations, public engagement, and corporate strategy. Most recently, Chris was a senior leader on Lyft’s Public Policy team and led the first ever negotiated legislative deal between gig companies legislators, and organized labor.

Divert was founded in 2007 by Ryan Begin, CEO, and Nick Whitman, COO, to make social and environmental impact by creating advanced technology and sustainable infrastructure to prevent wasted food. Today, more than 5,200 stores across the United States, from 5 of the Fortune 100 companies, utilize Divert’s technology to reduce and repurpose food waste. In 2021, Divert added over 1,500 retail stores, grew their customer base by 40 percent and processed 210k tons of food.

