Project Hosts, Inc. is Awarded StateRAMP Authorization

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The StateRAMP Project Management Office (PMO) and the StateRAMP Approvals Committee (SAC) have completed the 2022 assessment of the Project Hosts Federal Private Cloud security authorization package and have awarded Project Hosts a status of StateRAMP authorized. This award adds to Project Hosts' impressive list of cloud compliances and certifications, including ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and DoD Impact Levels 2, 4, and 5.

As a recently founded nonprofit (2020), StateRAMP explains its mission: "StateRAMP was born from the clear need for a standardized approach to the cybersecurity standards required from service providers offering solutions to state and local governments." StateRAMP is based in part on the NIST SP 800-53 Rev 4, and shares many aspects of the FedRAMP model, with the goal of "making the digital landscape a safer, more secure place." Geared toward the protection of state, local, and education (SLED) entities, StateRAMP is quickly changing the landscape of cyber security for those who work with these organizations. Becoming StateRAMP compliant is an obvious necessity for those who wish to remain at the forefront of cyber business and contracting with SLED organizations.

About Project Hosts

Project Hosts is a cloud solutions provider (CSP) that specializes in securing cloud-based applications and ensuring cloud compliance with regulatory standards, including HITRUST, StateRAMP, FedRAMP, and DoD Impact Levels 2, 4 ,and 5.

Our comprehensive set of managed services extends compliance beyond the infrastructure (IaaS) and platform (PaaS) level to protect entire applications at the Software (SaaS) level, implementing controls related to access, authentication, encryption, auditing, scanning, business continuity, and change management.

For questions about StateRAMP compliance and what it means for your applications, please contact sales@projecthosts.com.

