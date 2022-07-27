Demand for Global DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market Size to Surpass USD 173.9 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% | DTH TV Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market By Type (Standard TV, HD, Ultra HD), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, On-Vehicle), By Subscription Type (Basic, Premium, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 119.2 billion in 2021 and it is expected to exceed around USD 173.9 billion mark, by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028."

What is DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV? How big is the DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Industry?

Market Coverage & Overview:

DTH is a digital satellite service that offers users direct access to television programming via satellite broadcast from anywhere in the country. In this case, a dish is installed outside the house to assist in receiving signals and broadcasting them to television. DTH technology allows a broadcasting firm to send a signal straight to your TV set via a receiver placed in your home. A separate cable connection is not required. It comprises the sales of DTH services and related products provided by broadcasting or streaming service providers.

Global DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market: Dynamics

Direct-To-Home (DTH) is a digital satellite service that delivers television streaming services to subscribers' homes/TVs throughout the world. Because of wireless technology, DTH services can be received directly from satellites. With basic and premium subscription options, DTH services can be given in Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD), and Ultra High Definition (UHD).

The market for Direct-To-Home (DTH) services is being hampered by signal latency. The time it takes for a signal to go from a server to an end-user is referred to as latency in satellite transmission and broadcasting. The streaming latency, which is the difference in time between TV broadcasts supplied via an IP network and traditional distribution by satellite, cable, or terrestrial broadcast, has decreased as a result of the increase in online streaming activity.

DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global market reacted unfavorably to COVID-19. It resulted in operational issues as a result of tight containment measures such as social separation, remote working, and the termination of commercial activity.

The complete research study looks at both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV market. Both the demand and supply sides of the market have been investigated. The demand side study examines market income in various regions before comparing it to all of the major countries. The supply-side research examines the industry's top rivals, as well as their regional and global presence and strategies. Each major country in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America was thoroughly investigated.

DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market is segregated based on type, end-user, and subscription type.

By Type, the global market is segmented into Standard TV, HD, and Ultra HD. The market for Direct-To-Home (DTH) services is being driven by an increase in demand for Ultra HD quality content. In 4K/UHD televisions, Ultra High Definition (UHD) provides high-quality resolution and image quality. Ultra HD televisions are one of the newest and fastest-growing consumer electronics markets. Ultra HD televisions are in high demand due to their energy efficiency and ability to deliver higher-quality video content.

The global DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Standard TV

HD

Ultra HD

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

On-Vehicle

By Subscription Type

Basic

Premium

Others

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV market include -

Foxtel

DirecTV

Viasat

AUSTAR United Communications Limited

Astro All Asia Networks Plc

Star Group Limited

Sky Italia

Shaw Communications Inc.

BCE Inc.

Nahuelsat S.A.

Optus Communications Pty. Ltd

Shin Satellite Public Company Ltd.

True Visions Public Company Limited

Norsat International Inc.

Pace Micro Technology Plc

Sun Direct TV Private Limited

SES SA

Eutelsat

Dish Home

TataSky

Airtel Digital

Videocon D2H

Sun Direct

Dish TV

Big TV

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis, the DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.5% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV market size was valued at around US$ 119.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 173.9 billion by 2028.

and is projected to reach . Based on type segmentation, the market for Direct-To-Home (DTH) services is being driven by an increase in demand for Ultra HD quality content.

On the basis of geography, the “North America and Europe” region will be the leading revenue generator.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Industry?

What segments does the DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by By Type, End-User, Subscription Type, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World are the primary segments of the global direct-to-home (DTH) satellite TV services market, according to geography. While North America and Europe are mature markets, Brazil, Russia, India, and China are expected to be among the top gainers in the foreseeable future. This is due to the fact that the market in developing countries is still mostly untapped. This, together with the rapid pace of urbanization and the increased purchasing power of the people in the regions, will almost certainly result in stellar market growth.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 119.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 173.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Foxtel, DirecTV, Viasat, AUSTAR United Communications Limited, Astro All Asia Networks Plc, Star Group Limited, Sky Italia, Shaw Communications Inc., BCE Inc., Nahuelsat S.A., Dish Home, TataSky, Airtel Digital, Videocon D2H, Sun Direct, Dish TV, Big TV, ARRIS International Limited, Sky Deutschland, Tivusat, and Others Key Segment By Type, End-User, Subscription Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

