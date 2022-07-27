New Board member of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB elected

English Lithuanian

On 27th July, 2022, the Supervisory Council of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter - the Company) adopted a decision to elect Algirdas Pažemeckas as a Board member of the Company until the term of office of the acting Board of the Company.

The newly elected Board member of the Company, Algirdas Pažemeckas also acts as the Head of the group branding.

Currently, the Board of “ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS”, AB consists of five members.





