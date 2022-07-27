Global Opportunities in Diatomite Market Size Worth $8,695 Mn by 2028, at a 4.70% CAGR: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States , July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Diatomite Market By Source (Fresh Water Diatomite, Salt Water Diatomite), By Process (Natural Grades, Calcined Grades, Flux-Calcined Grades), By Application (Filter Media, Cement Additive, Filler, Absorbent, Insecticides, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Diatomite Market size & share was approximately USD 1,125 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.70% and is anticipated to reach over USD 8,695 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the Diatomite market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Diatomite market.

What is Diatomite? How big is the Diatomite Industry?

Market Overview:

Diatomite, commonly known as diatomaceous earth, is a naturally occurring fossilized diatom remnant. An extremely porous rock with tiny particle size and low specific gravity. It can be used as filter media, absorbent, and lightweight filler in rubber, paint, and plastics because of these key qualities. Due to the increasing potential in the construction sector, the industry is predicted to grow rapidly, and manufacturers are introducing strategic innovations to support this.

Due to rapid technical and economic progress, as well as population growth, there has been a considerable demand for natural resource consumption in most locations throughout the world in recent years.

Market Growth Dynamics: Industry Drivers

Diatomite is employed as an absorbent in a variety of situations, including spills of excess oil, ethylene gas, and other dangerous liquids. Due to its strong thermal capabilities, diatomite is often employed in traditional thermal cookers. Diatomite is utilized in medical and healthcare applications for DNA purification, absorbency, and liquid filtration. Furthermore, diatomite is employed in agricultural applications such as hydroponics, animal nutrient markers, and other specialized applications. However, diatomite-related health laws are expected to slow the market's growth in the coming years.

Diatomite's large surface area, abrasiveness, and high silica content encourage its use in a wide range of applications such as filtration, functional additives, absorbents, and medicines, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Due to its strong purifying properties, the filtration market is the primary consumer of diatomite. Furthermore, diatomite's growing use in industries such as paints, plastics, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, adhesives, sealants, and paper is expected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Diatomite market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.70% between 2022 and 2028.

The Diatomite market size was worth around US$ 1,125 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 8,695 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on application segmentation, the Natural grades will continue to dominate the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the “North America” Will Likely Overtake the Global Market.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,125 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 8,695 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.70% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Imerys S.A., EP Minerals, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Diatomit CJSC, Dicalite Management Group, Inc., Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral Co., Ltd., Diatomite Direct, Qingdao Best diatomite co.ltd., CECA, Shenzhou Xinglong Products of Diatomite Co, Ltd, Chuanshan International, U.S. SILICA, and Others Key Segment By Source, Process, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Diatomite industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Diatomite Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Diatomite Industry?

What segments does the Diatomite Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Diatomite Market sample report and company profiles?

Diatomite Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The novel coronavirus epidemic has wreaked havoc on the global agricultural sector, particularly in underdeveloped countries. Due to logistical and manpower difficulties, the outbreak has hampered the sector's marketing and production, while rising food prices have influenced consumption patterns and economic challenges have limited access to markets.

Due to its dehydration qualities, diatomite is increasingly used in agricultural pesticides, fungicides, and rodenticides, which may have influenced the diatomite industry. However, due to the increased use of safe painting solutions and their pent-up demand, the market may regain speed in the future years.

Diatomite Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Diatomite market is segregated based on source, process and application.

Natural grades will continue to dominate the market, depending on the application, over the projection period. Diatomites are made up of the fossilized remnants of microscopic aquatic animals called diatoms. Their skeletons are made of silica, a naturally occurring substance. Over the projected period, the increased use of diatomite in industries such as paints, plastics, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, adhesives, sealants, and paper is expected to drive market expansion.

The diatomite market will see absorbents become a popular application segment. Due to its high surface area and porosity, this product is increasingly being used to clean up spills in the waste remediation, janitorial, industrial, and automotive industries. Furthermore, given the product's use as an absorbent in personal care products, the strong focus on hygiene and the resulting increase in demand for hygiene-based beauty items would drive segmental growth.

Regional Dominance:

North America accounted for the largest market share

Due to the large number of diatomite reserves available in the region, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of demand. Furthermore, rising demand from various industrial applications such as water treatment, absorbent, and crop protection chemicals is expected to boost diatomite market growth during the forecast period. Due to the rising demand for crop protection and water treatment chemicals, the United States had the highest demand for diatomite in North America. Crop protection chemicals and industrial applications are driving up demand. With its superior filtration properties, diatomite is increasingly being used in water treatment.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Diatomite Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Diatomite market include;

Imerys S.A.

EP Minerals

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Diatomit CJSC

Dicalite Management Group, Inc.

Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral Co., Ltd.

Diatomite Direct

Qingdao Best diatomite co.ltd.,

CECA

Shenzhou Xinglong Products of Diatomite Co, Ltd

Chuanshan International

U.S. SILICA

Diatomite Market By Source (Fresh Water Diatomite, Salt Water Diatomite), By Process (Natural Grades, Calcined Grades, Flux-Calcined Grades), By Application (Filter Media, Cement Additive, Filler, Absorbent, Insecticides, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028



The global Diatomite market is segmented as follows:

By Source

Fresh Water Diatomite

Salt Water Diatomite

By Process

Natural Grades

Calcined Grades

Flux-Calcined Grades

By Application

Filter Media

Cement Additive

Filler

Absorbent

Insecticides

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Source, Process, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

