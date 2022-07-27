GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended July 23, 2022

THOMASVILLE, GA, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company has not closed or inked any additional GGTOORCITY virtual property purchases other than the one announced on July 19, 2022. The Company considers a “deal inked” when the purchaser has signed a legal and binding commitment to purchase. The Company considers a “Closing” has been successful when the purchaser has met its obligations in terms of rendering payment. The Company has several pre-commitment clients who have verbally committed to purchase but are arranging their financing prior to signing a legal commitment to purchase. The Company will update the public in real time as sales enter either the “Inked” phase or the “Closed” phase of the purchase process. Before the Company agrees to ink a deal with a legal and binding commitment to purchase, the Company has determined the purchaser has the financial strength and credit worthiness to complete the purchase.



The Company returned to a full schedule of tournaments. During the Metaverse Expo 2022, July 8th through 10th, the Company only held one tournament and it was co-sponsored with TCG World and it was held at the Expo. As the Company offers events for a solid roster of established games, it continues to expand support for new games and new communities, establish new paradigms to expand the types of organized play that we can make available, and develop new strategies to accelerate growth of player registrations. The Company put another solid week in the books for GGToor, including the conclusion of our Clash of Clans event which drew over 400 participants!

This week's Duel Links event was the company’s first major tournament in a brand new meta for the game. Not only did a recent banlist weaken the best decks of the previous meta -- D/D/D and Burning Abyss -- but the skill re-balancing gave the Rose Dragon synchro deck a much needed buff. What was once considered a meme deck became the most played deck today, with 25 players piloting it, and many of the players that didn't bring Rose Dragons made tech choices with the deck in mind. We saw heavy use of the anti-synchro card "Soundproofed" throughout the tournament, as well as cards like "D.D. Crow" and "Number 68: Sanaphond the Sky Prison" to disrupt the game plan of Rose Dragons.

The Rose Dragon influence was undeniable, with four of them advancing to represent half of the Top eight. Some of the other Top eight players like Zerox and Grucius tried to catch people off guard, with unexpected decks such as Red-Eyes and Desperado, while others still tried to make the now-nerfed Burning Abyss deck work. Ultimately, the only deck that seemed able to keep up with Rose Dragons was the nerfed king of the last meta, D/D/D. Kitos and his D/D/D deck came prepared with "Soundproofed" and "Number 68: Sanaphond the Sky Prison", as well as "D/D Dog", to counter Rose Dragons. But just as he was about to possibly beat Davide Magri's Rose Dragons 2-0 in the finals, he made a crucial misplay with his D/D/D engine, leading to a game three. Davide Magri capitalized on his opponent’s misfortune and found the game-winning staple card, "Treacherous Trap Hole", snatching victory from the jaws of defeat and elevating Rose Dragons to championship status!

This week's Pokemon TCG Online tournament was the final $1,000 Gaard Gauntlet Season two Qualifier, and the last chance for the players to earn points to qualify for the Season Invitational. Flavio, the current #1 ranked player in the standings, joined as a guest commentator to help call the action during the Top eight stream. The meta proved to be wide open, with each of the Top eight players piloting different Deck Archetypes; Arceus Flying Pikachu, Blissey Miltank, Darkrai Weezing, Lunatone Solrock, Mew Genesect, Mewtwo Lunarock, Stonjourner, and Turbo Gengar! When the dust settled, we saw Darkrai Weezing facing off against Mew Genesect in the Grand Finals, with Mew securing the top spot with a 2-0 victory!

This month's Minion Masters tournament, sponsored by BetaDwarf and TEAM MANA FRENZY, attracted previous champions in the series such as Memfisto, Nataraja, and SeT along with a number of other seasoned veterans. With Zipp’s Zappinator, Rocket Scrat, and Wizard Puff banned, and Rimargaals’ Breath and Frost Bearer now legal in our series, the meta may have shifted slightly. We saw players often use their customized bans on Ritual of Servitude and Shield Captain Avea, along with Milloween as the most popular choice as the banned Master. Nataraja went undefeated in the swiss, and made a targeted ban in the Semi-Finals against Memfisto, who had seen success with Wreckinator, forcing Memfisto to substitute in a Defenso Chopper. This changed how the deck played, which persuaded Memfisto to change decks for most of the games in the match, and Nataraja ultimately took the series 3-0 to advance to the Grand Finals where he met DarkCrow. This was the first feature match that saw the use of Dragons Nest when Nataraja opened with Milloween, and despite DarkCrow’s constant Scratillerying of the Nest, Nataraja was able to get enough value from it to take the first game. The second game saw Nataraja switch to a Zen-Chi Ravager against Nataraja’s Diona + Avea, and this game went the distance with Nataraja having just enough of an XP advantage after his Perk 3 Terror Brutus push to reach Mana Frenzy first and establish a 2 game lead. The third game of the final saw Nataraja switch to Apep + Avea and ride the serpent to victory over a Zen-Chi Diona to claim the championship!

This weeks Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament drew veteran players such as JaZaR, Anality, Danye, Masterkill and many more! In pools the viewers saw two fan favorites, Blitzpon and Starfoomie, go head to head in an incredibly close set where Blitzpon opted to play his secondary, Shulk, over his main, Ridley. The viewers were impressed by how refined his Shulk appeared to be as he took down Starsfoomie's Duck Hunt! Speaking of Duck Hunt, the viewers saw a massive upset when SH-Rick managed to use Duck Hunt to knock Anality into the lower bracket in a 2-1 set. Another very impressive run came from SrJorjoroY, who only lost to the two grand finalists after taking down Danye, SH-Rick, and ReZo. In the Grand Finals, JaZaR met Unleashed, and JaZaR started off playing Sheik, a character we had never seen JaZaR use before. After taking the first two games, he dropped game three, then switched back to his familiar Dr. Mario to close out the set and win the tournament!

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php . If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q , twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/ , twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor , and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com.

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is engaged in the business of eSports. The Company is aggressively entering the Metaverse by having purchased enough virtual land, 4,144 parcels, to form its own virtual city that will be called GGTOORCITY. The Company has held over two hundred twenty video game tournaments and has given away over $100,000 in cash and prizes. GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php .

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.