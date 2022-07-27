A2 Milk Market Size is estimated to Reach at USD 38,192 Million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 17.5%, Owing to Increasing Health-Consciousness among Consumers

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global A2 Milk Market size Accounted for USD 9,056 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 38,192 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.5% during Forthcoming Period from 2022 to 2030.



A2 Milk is becoming more common in supermarkets around the world, promoted as a healthier alternative to conventional milk with touted benefits such as increased comparative nutritional benefits and simpler digestion. The rising trend of promoting healthier dairy product alternatives is the main factor driving the significant growth of the global A2 milk market. The A2 variant of cow's milk includes beta-casein protein. Casein proteins are the most significant class of milk proteins. Beta-casein is primarily composed of the A1 or A2 casein subtypes. These kinds are just genetic polymorphisms that vary in composition by one amino group. According to several studies and research, milk with solely A2 beta-casein is easier to digest than ordinary formulations containing both A1 as well as A2.

In recent decades, manufacturers have started to offer A2 as a healthier alternative to ordinary milk. A2 milk is generated by a unique breed of cow that produces beta-casein proteins containing phenylalanine at position 67 in its milk. These cattle are older species found primarily in India. A few species that deliver a2 milk are Shahiwal, Gir, Guernsey, and Red Sindhi. Due to the presence of vitamin D, potassium, calcium, and protein in A2 milk, it has better potential and nutritional value than regular milk. Meanwhile, A2 milk metabolism emits lower concentrations of BCM-7. As a result, A2 milk is considered preferable in infant formulations among baby food producers, resulting in increased demand for A2 milk, which will propel the A2 milk market expansion in the foreseeable year.

Report Coverage:

Market A2 Milk Market Market Size 2021 USD 9,056 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 38,192 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 17.5% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Packaging, By Application, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Fonterra Co-operative Group, Erden Creamery Private Limited, Vinamilk, Amul (GCMMF), Lion Dairy & Drinks, Provilac, Vrindavan Dairy Farm, Freedom Foods Group Limited, The A2 Milk Company Limited, and Nestlé S.A. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Impact of Covid-19

The global COVID-19 epidemic has also impacted the global A2 milk industry supply chain network, as well as the complete dairy business distribution network, from raw material procurement to packaging, processing, and distribution. COVID-19 has had an influence on the dairy industry, resulting in decreased demand for dairy items, particularly final inventory, and an overflow of excessive A2 milk produced. To assure that the farm owners have a source of income, dairy organizations are being instructed to purchase milk from farm owners, including A2 milk. Most dairy organizations have integrated direct distribution channels for A2 milk to reduce the expense of intermediaries and increase profitability. Due to the pandemic buying behavior among customers, household spending on A2 milk skyrocketed during the early stages of the outbreak. However, as the pandemic's impact wears off and economies return to pre-pandemic levels, the global A2 milk market trend has expanded, and out-of-home A2 milk sales have increased.

Global A2 Milk Market Dynamics

The rising dairy sector and the increased availability of milk products are the primary drivers of the worldwide A2 milk market growth. This market's expansion can also be ascribed to an expanding health-conscious demographic and customer concerns about gastrointestinal issues connected with traditional milk containing A1 beta-casein proteins. Many individuals have issues digesting milk as well as experience bloating, so they opt for A2 milk, which is simple to digest and includes A2 beta-casein proteins.

The market's expansion will be aided by additional factors like increasing purchasing power, and expanding knowledge of the health advantages of A2 milk, including its ability to enhance immunity, speed up metabolism, and foster mental development, as well as its being used in bakeries and confectioneries. Furthermore, an extension in the inventory of A2 milk items including butter, baby food, infant formula, and so on, as well as a spike in the proportion of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and e-commerce websites, are predicted to offer a favorable environment for this industry. Furthermore, the minimal marketing strategy of A2 milk is likely to create chances for this industry because marketing can be expanded globally.

Market Segmentation

The global A2 milk market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, packaging, application, and distribution channel. By product, the market is separated into powder and liquid. By packaging, the market is divided into cartons, bottles, and others. By application, the market is classified into infant formula, bakery & confectionery, milk-based beverages, and dairy products. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarket & hypermarket, online, convenience stores, and others.

Global A2 Milk Market Regional Outlook

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global A2 milk market. According to the A2 milk market forecast, North America is predicted to have substantial development in the market throughout the forthcoming year. The increased demand for nutritious milk and dairy products in countries such as the United States and Canada is positively contributing to the regional market's growth. This considerable expansion is expected as a result of rising consumer spending, increased health consciousness about the product, and the popularity of A2 milk as a beverage.

A2 Milk Market Players

Some of the prominent A2 milk market companies are Fonterra Co-operative Group, Erden Creamery Private Limited, Vinamilk, Amul (GCMMF), Lion Dairy & Drinks, Provilac, Vrindavan Dairy Farm, Freedom Foods Group Limited, The a2 Milk Company Limited, and Nestlé S.A.

