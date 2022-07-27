AxleHire Announces New Capacity and Growth in 17 of 25 Major Metros

Emeryville, CA, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AxleHire, providing e-commerce companies with expedited, urban, same-/next-day deliveries, today announced that it has doubled their operational footprint since May 2021, with available capacity in 17 of the top 25 U.S. metro areas. In addition, 25% of AxleHire’s customer base grew with them into new markets in the last 12 months. AxleHire attributes this growth to their high on time delivery (OTD) rate, sustainability partnerships and high-quality customer experience.

AxleHire also added new customers such as American Eagle Outfitters and partners such as Nutrifresh and Lyft Delivery. Unlike traditional regional/national carriers, AxleHire has a tech-forward approach to meet today’s urban delivery challenges. Their scalable, flexible technology allows them to spin up capacity in new regions quicker than traditional carriers due to their asset-light model.

"By partnering with AxleHire, we’ve been able to provide our customers with a better delivery experience that has been a real win for our brands. AxleHire within Quiet Logistics has been powering a next-day network and helping to provide integrated logistics services,” said Shekar Natarajan, Chief Supply Chain Officer, American Eagle. “When we were searching for a last mile delivery partner, we looked for a flexible, reliable option that was affordable without sacrificing the customer experience. Not only did AxleHire check all those boxes but our partnership has allowed us to push high quality in-store experiences all the way to the customer doorstep. We are excited about the continued opportunity to redefine delivery together.”

Likewise, the Company grew their talent by 152% to support the addition of the seven new metro areas, growing partnerships and increased capacity in their existing locations.

Over the last 12 months, AxleHire has focused on expanding its current sustainability partnerships with the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator and URB-E – now serving the West Coast with sustainable last-mile delivery in the greater Los Angeles metro area. AxleHire has also quietly started piloting a new form of last mile delivery with an electric shuttle partner in the Santa Monica area. By right-sizing capacity, adding EVs and using micro hubs, AxleHire has been able to lower CO2 emissions per package delivered.

“In the last 12 months we’ve worked to equip our customers with what they need to succeed – sustainable, flexible delivery in the markets that matter most to their customers,” said Adam Bryant, AxleHire CEO. “I’m extremely proud of everything we’ve accomplished in the last year and look forward to providing best-in-class last mile delivery service to more customers in the next year.”

About AxleHire

AxleHire is an expedited urban last-mile delivery service, providing customers with a superior same and next day delivery experience. AxleHire leverages purpose-built modern technology and a gig driver fleet to drive transformative outcomes that catalyze customers’ brand growth. Logistics teams can now provide a differentiated delivery experience at a competitive cost, overcoming the limitations of legacy delivery providers. AxleHire operates in 16 of the 25 major U.S. metro urban areas across the U.S, enabling high-volume shippers to consistently cater to the rising needs and expectations of their customers.

For more information about AxleHire, please visit axlehire.com.