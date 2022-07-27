The gene therapy market is projected to be worth USD 17.3 billion in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18%, during the period 2022-2035, claims Roots Analysis

London, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ Gene Therapy Market ” report to its list of offerings.

Post the emergence of blockbuster gene therapies, such as ZOLGENSMA® (for spinal muscular atrophy type I) and Libmeldy™ (for metachromatic leukodystrophy), this domain has garnered significant interest in the medical community. Moreover, considering the promising trial results of pipeline candidates, notable players have made investments to support product development and commercialization efforts.

To order this 860+ page report, which features 240+ figures and 410+ tables, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/gene-therapies-market/268.html

Key Market Insights

Over 1,150 gene therapies are currently being developed across different stages

Apart from 11 approved products, most of the aforementioned therapies (70%) are in early stages of development (preclinical / discovery), while the rest are being evaluated in clinical trials. It is worth mentioning that more than 40% of the clinical stage candidates target oncological diseases. Further, majority of such therapies (66%) use adenovirus vectors as molecular carriers.

More than 250 companies claim to be engaged in the development of gene therapies, globally

In the past decade, over 160 companies have been established in this domain. Of the total, 60% of the players are small firms. In addition, majority (62%) of these gene therapy developers are based in North America, primarily in the US.

290+ clinical trials evaluating gene therapies have been registered, worldwide

Of the total number of trials registered during the period 2015-2020, close to 10% have already been completed, while 56% are presently recruiting patients. Further, presently, around 55% of the trials are evaluating therapy candidates in phase II studies.

USD 8.5+ billion has been invested by both private and public investors, since 2015

The maximum funding amount was raised through secondary offerings (40%), venture capital (28%) and IPOs (16%), during the period 2015-2022. Interestingly, majority (77%) of the funding instances were reported by players based in North America.

Over 5,800 patents have been filed / published related to gene therapies, since 2017

Around 90% of the total number of patent applications were related to gene therapies, while the remaining were focused on gene editing-based therapies. Further, majority of the patent assignees were industry players. However, it is worth mentioning that the contribution of non-industry players in the overall patent filing activity has increased considerably (CAGR of 19%), over the past few years.

Merger and acquisition activity in this market has grown at a CAGR of 22%, during 2015-2021

It is worth mentioning that, across most of the instances (43%) both the acquirer and the acquired company were based in North America. Moreover, majority of the acquisitions (26%) were focused on providing access to novel platform / technology, followed by acquisitions undertaken for therapeutic area consolidation (24%) and drug class consolidation (24%).

The overall market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 18%, during the period 2022-2035

Gene therapies based on gene augmentation currently represent a significant share of the market, and this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future, as several such candidates are being evaluated in late stages. North America (primarily the US) is expected to capture 60% of the market share by 2035, in terms of the sales-based revenues.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/268/request-sample.html

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key industry players engaged in the development of gene therapies ?

? How many gene therapy candidates are currently in the development pipeline? Which key disease indications are targeted by such products?

Which types of vectors are most commonly used for effective delivery of gene therapies?

What are the key regulatory requirements for gene therapy approval, across various geographies?

Which commercialization strategies are most commonly adopted by gene therapy developers, across different stages of the development cycle?

What are the different pricing models and reimbursement strategies currently being adopted for gene therapies ?

? What are the various technology platforms that are either available in the market or are being designed for the development of gene therapies?

Who are the key CMOs / CDMOs engaged in supplying viral / plasmid vectors for gene therapy development?

for gene therapy development? What are the key value drivers of the merger and acquisition activity in the gene therapy industry?

Who are the key stakeholders that have actively made investments in the gene therapy domain?

Which are the most active trial sites (in terms of number of clinical studies being conducted) for gene therapies?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the gene therapy market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Therapy

Gene augmentation

Immunotherapy

Oncolytic viral therapy

Others

Type of Gene Delivery Method Used

Ex vivo

In vivo

Type of Vector Used

Adeno-associated virus (AAV)

Adenovirus

Herpes simplex virus (HSV)

Lentivirus

Non-viral vectors

Retrovirus

Others

Target Therapeutic Areas

Cardiovascular diseases

Dermatological diseases

Genetic diseases

Hematological diseases

Infectious diseases

Metabolic diseases

Muscle-related diseases

Oncological diseases

Ophthalmic diseases

Others

Route of Administration

Intraarticular

Intracerebral

Intracoronary

Intradermal

Intralesional

Intramuscular

Intrapleural

Intrathecal

Intratumoral

Intravenous

Intravesical

Intravitreal

Subretinal

Topical

Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The research includes brief profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in the development of gene therapies; each profile features an overview of the therapy, current development status, clinical trials and its results (if available), target indication, route of administration and recent developments (if available).

Abeona Therapeutics

AGTC

AnGes

Biogen

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

bluebird bio

Castle Creek Biosciences

CG Oncology

FerGene

GenSight Biologics

Helixmith

Holostem Terapie Avanzate

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Kolon TissueGene

Krystal Biotech

Lysogene

Neurophth Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics

Pfizer

PTC Therapeutics

REGENXBIO

Sangamo Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics

VBL Therapeutics

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/gene-therapies-market/268.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles: