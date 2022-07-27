Connexa Sports Announces Results of Recent Survey Conducted Among Slinger Bag Owners

The Slinger Bag Tennis Ball Launcher is proving to be a catalyst for increased on-court abilities, enjoyment and fitness levels

BALTIMORE, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXA) ( www.connexasports.com ) is pleased to announce the results of a Slinger Bag owner survey recently conducted. The company received thousands of responses from over 25,000 Slinger Bag owners across the globe. The goal of this survey was to identify post-purchase sentiment, product usage patterns and trends, as well as to find out what impact the Slinger Bag was having on tennis players, particularly as the world opens back up. The survey results provided overwhelmingly positive results, showing that the Slinger Bag is driving tennis improvement, increasing activity levels, and encouraging people to get on-court more often.

Slinger Owner Survey Results:

91.2% of respondents said that the Slinger Bag provided an effective solution to practicing tennis under social distancing measures

81.1% of respondents said that the Slinger Bag was as good as, or better than, playing with a partner

77.6% of respondents said that they are playing tennis more often after purchasing a Slinger Bag

75.1% of respondents said that their physical activity level has increased since purchasing a Slinger Bag

89.8% of respondents said that their tennis playing abilities have increased because of the Slinger Bag



“I would not say that we were surprised by the positive survey results based on anecdotal feedback that we have seen, but as a company we are very glad to see the sustained positive impact that our product is having on the sport, and particularly the enjoyment in tennis and overall health and activity levels of our users,” said Connexa Sports CEO Mike Ballardie.

“We built the Slinger Bag to be the perfect playing partner. Not just for socially-distanced times, but all the time. This survey was the first large-scale feedback we have received from users since we launched the Slinger Bag two years ago, and we are both encouraged on what we have achieved to date and further motivated to improve on the experience to keep these positive trends going,” said Connexa Sports CMO Juda Honickman.

About Connexa Sports Technologies:

Connexa Sports is a leading connected sports company delivering products, technologies, and services across the ‘Watch, Play, Learn’ commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. Digital disruption is restructuring how sports are enjoyed, consumed, and monetized, and Connexa Sports is well positioned to capitalize on this with its portfolio of brands: Slinger, PlaySight Interactive, Gameface.AI and Foundation Tennis.

With over one million users across its platform, Connexa’s mission is to reimagine sports.

