Global Aerial Imagery Market: Market Segments: By Type ; By Application ; By Government; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

For volume measurements, planning purposes, route design, or reconstruction of current mapping, aerial photography provides cost-effective and high-precision solutions. With the assistance of spatial data captured from orthographic photos, aerial imaging offers information such as land cover maps, vegetation maps, soil maps, and geology maps. Aerial imaging is also commonly used by government agencies for different purposes, such as land & property data, archaeology, environmental studies, disaster & emergency response management, and others. It is used to construct plans, maps, and forecast critical data for the accurate presentation of the surface of the earth. Furthermore, aerial imaging is regarded as an essential instrument for land mapping and development by engineers, planners, and developers. Aerial photographs combined with GIS (Geographical Information System) assist in urban settlement research and strategic planning.



Global Aerial Imagery Market to surpass USD 6.8 billion by 2030 from USD 2.3billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 12.7% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30.

Key factors such as rising technological advances in camera systems and aerial platforms are expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, it is also expected that the growing awareness of the advantages of this technology would further promote consumer demand. Over the forecast period, increasing location-based services are expected to drive aerial imaging market development. The growing online population has encouraged the adoption of location-based services by many commercial and industrial sectors, enabling them to access the location of customers and provide related services, potentially rising demand for the aerial imaging market during the forecast period.



High obliqueSegment to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2019-30

Global Aerial ImageryMarket is segmented by type into Low Oblique, Vertical, High Oblique. The oblique imaging segment held the largest share in the global Aerial Imagery market in 2018 and the excellent growth can be attributed to the usage in determining construction heights during the practical texturing of 3D city models. The high growth is also expected due to the increasing demand for high oblique aerial photography from defense and government. For various reasons, it is also very useful, including directing pilots towards a photographic target or landing site. Due to its ability to cover wide areas, the high oblique form is often used for orientation purposes, which ensures its high demand in the coming years.



Disaster management segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 16% during 2019-30

Global Aerial Imagery Market is segmented by Industryinto Government, Energy & Mining, Defense, Agriculture & Forestry, Civil Engineering & Archaeology, Media & Entertainment. The Government sector held the largest share in the global Aerial Imagery market in 2018 owing to the increasing concerns about homeland security, urban planning, smart city growth, exploration of the energy market, and monitoring & management of environmental changes are expected during the forecast period to support the demand for aerial imagery from the government sector. The growth in the aerial imagery market from the defense sector is expected to be strong with the growing crime rate and increase in the advanced defense sector. The disaster management application segment in the aerial imaging market is set to exhibit a lucrative CAGR of approx. 16% till 2024 owing to due to the growing adoption of aerial imaging platforms to determine the extent of damage caused by natural disasters.



Growing demand from the archeology sector

In recent years, the market for aerial photography from the archaeology field has increased significantly. Aerial imaging provides improved insight into the understanding of archaeological environments, as it exposes some of the characteristics that are too broad, too discontinuous, or too faint to be recognized at ground level. In the case of earthworks, crop marks, landmarks, or parchment marks, this condition is common. In addition, aerial imagery is suitable for tracking features and locating monuments, especially for those that are not visible at ground level and cannot be seen on a field walk under the soil.



Technological advancement in camera technology

Recent developments in camera technology offer high-pixel, ultra-refined images, which is another factor driving the growth of the aerial imaging industry. For small-scale or large-scale images, high-definition cameras are commonly used as they offer high resolution with great accuracy. The increase in the adoption of drone technology has reshaped the market for aerial photography, enabling it to explore many sectors, including agriculture and intelligence for defense. By bridging the distance between ground observations and acquired imagery, drones coupled with aerial images provide user-controlled image acquisition.



Privacy and national security

While drones or unmanned aerial vehicles are intended to use in commercial applications, it is possible to use the images captured for inappropriate purposes. Using online aerial and satellite photos, potential criminals can perform virtual surveillance of banks, government buildings, parks, or schools. Indeed, national security could be affected as well. If adequate safety steps are not taken, market growth over the forecast period is expected to be impeded by a lack of adequate protection and privacy concerns.



Global Aerial ImageryMarket is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Global Aerial ImageryMarket in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018owing to the development of UAVs and PAMS. In addition, it is also projected that the European aerial imaging market will expand at a considerable rate over the forecast period. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is estimated to expand significantly due to high defense and military investments in countries like India, China, etc.,



Global Aerial Imagery market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as AeroMetric Inc., Google Inc, Eagle Aerial Solutions, Kucera International Inc., Landiscor Aerial Informationhold a substantial market share in the Global Aerial Imagery market. Other players analyzed in this report are Kucera International, Inc., NRC Group ASA, GeoVantage, Inc., Fugro N.V., Landiscor Real Estate Mapping, Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Nearmap Ltd, and EagleView Technologies, Inc. among others



Recently, various developments have been taking place in the market. For instance, in December 2019, Nearmap Ltd., an Australia-based aerial mapping company, acquired Pushpin, a U.S.-based company, for US$ 3.5 million.



