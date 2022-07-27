Data Center Structured Cabling Market To Hit USD 6.72 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.32% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Data Center Structured Cabling Industry Analysis by Wire Category, By Product Type (Copper Wire, Fiber Optic) - Forecast till 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 6.72 Billion by 2030, registering an 12.32% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2020–2030).

Data Center Structured Cabling Market Overview

The proliferation of eCommerce and the retail industry escalates the market value. Penetration of large warehousing & logistics, hypermarkets, and other optical communications products significantly influence the market demand.

Data Center Structured Cabling Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2030 USD 6.72 Billion Growth Rate 12.32% CAGR Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion)

The global data center structured cabling market has been growing rapidly over the past few years. The rising demand for internet connectivity and number of data centers worldwide drive the market growth. Data center structured cabling meets the need for higher bandwidth and power while limiting the rise in temperature. The next generation networks improve network scalability and optimize the link performance.

Despite the proliferation of wireless technology, structured cabling systems witness high demand due to the rise in connectivity issues. The rise in data centers and IT & telecommunication industries create a vast demand for structured cabling solutions.

Besides, the rising demand for the Power over Ethernet that has emerged as the powering strategy substantiates market shares, providing power and data to the network devices. High bandwidth is crucial for faster data transmission as it helps establish high-speed internet connections through applications such as video calling.

With the rising need for high bandwidth among the companies, the demand for high-speed internet connectivity is rising colossally. Penetration of 5G connectivity is another key driving force leading the data center structured cabling market. The 5G is an exciting initiative that is already becoming popular across the globe. IT meets the need for more data available due to the increase in consumption of data by IoT, mobiles, etc.

5G allows connecting the last mile regions with high-quality communication lines. To produce faster data needs the cabling infrastructure that is built on fiber. Conversely, changing wireless transmission technologies are expected to present challenges to the market growth during the forecasted period. Nevertheless, augmented demand for high-speed data transfer is anticipated to boost the market.

Data Center Structured Cabling Market Segments

The market is segmented into solution types, cable types, services, verticals, and regions. The solution type segment comprises rack cabinets, cables, cable assemblies, patches, cross connects, and others. The services segment comprises installation, maintenance, consultation, and support. The cable type segment comprises categories 6, 6 A, and 6 E.

The vertical segment comprises industrial, residential, transportation, IT, government education, and others. The region segment comprises the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Data Center Structured Cabling Market Regional Analysis

North America leads the global data center structured cabling market. High penetration of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) cloud-related technology drives the growth of the market in the region.

The data center structured cabling market in Europe takes the second lead and is likely to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period.

The Asia Pacific data center structured cabling market is emerging as a profitable market globally. Due to the increasing awareness, and development of technology hubs, especially in rapidly developing countries like China, Japan, and India, the APAC data center structured cabling market is expected to register the highest CAGR in the coming years.

India is rapidly emerging as a very strategic market for the suppliers of cabling solutions for application segments such as Office cabling – LAN, fiber to the home (FTTH), data centers, and telecom networks. Hence, market players plan to scale up the current production facility on the back of India’s fiber thrust. They are making significant investments in the Indian structural cabling market.

Moreover, government initiatives such as Make in India benefit the players operating in the data center structured cabling market. Also, another effort by the Indian government - BharatNet, which enables connectivity in all the villages in India, is helping data center structured cabling businesses.

Therefore, suppliers and manufacturers of data center structured cabling are not only planning to sell and service but are also setting up first-class, highly modern production facilities (manufacturing units) in India.

Data Center Structured Cabling Market Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the data center structured cabling market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several large and small-scale players. Well-established players incorporate strategic initiatives such as acquisition, collaboration, expansion, and technology/product launch to gain a competitive advantage in this market. Makers employ a continuous improvement strategy to analyze and update their systems.

Implementing improvements and launching new technologies, they try to meet the changing needs of the consumer. The market would witness the entry of several new players who are technologically advanced and will capture a major portion of this fast-moving market in the coming years. This, in turn, is expected to intensify the competition in the market.

For instance, on July 13, 2022, CommScope, an American fiber optic cable manufacturing company and network infrastructure provider, announced Lemos TI as its new distributor for the northeast of the country. It is a significant step for CommScope to drive its strategy to expand its reach in Brazil. Lemos TI specializes in complete solutions for structured networks and data centers.

With 10 years of experience in the market, Lemos TI will provide the company with a more efficient operational and logistical base in Brazil. The partnership is essential for CommScope to serve the region in areas such as data centers.

Dominant Key Players on Data Center Structured Cabling Market Covered are:

Furukawa Electric Co

R&M Nexans S A

Legrand

Belden Inc.

Schneider Electric

CommScope

Panduit Corp

Corning Inc.

Siemon

