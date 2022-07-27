Coconut Milk Market to Witness an Exponential Growth during 2022-2032 Owing to its Numerous Health and Skincare Benefits | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global coconut milk market is projected to hold a market value of USD 1152.71 Million in the year 2022 and is expected to grow with a robust CAGR of 7% surpassing USD 2131.6 Million by the year 2032. Owing to the versatile use of coconut milk and its widespread adoption have led to a phenomenal growth of the coconut milk market during the forecast years of 2022 to 2032.



The perfect combination of protein, oil and water, coconut milk is prepared with freshly shredded coconut meat. The diluted form of the mixture is known as coconut milk whereas the concentrated form is known as coconut cream. Both coconut milk and cream are utilized in a variety of recipes including meat and fish dishes along with curries.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2694

The multi-purpose use of coconut milk and coconut cream in making bakery products such as pastries and various other sweet dishes are factors leading to the tremendous growth of the coconut milk market. In order to escalate the flavor of any dish be it savory or sweet, coconut milk is used resulting in the opening of more key trends and opportunities.

Key Takeaways

Coconut milk is widely used as a protein supplement and being one of the widely used ingredients in cocktails, alcoholic beverages and other drinks, coconut milk is projected to witness a significant rise in its sales over the forecast years.

Besides its diverse use in the food and beverage industry, coconut milk is also considered good for skin care because of its hydrating and nourishing characteristics. Therefore, there is witnessed an increase in the demand for coconut milk along with an acceleration of coconut milk adoption trends.

For convenient usage, coconut milk is stored and processed in a variety of ready-to-use configurations including pouches, canned goods, and dried products. With the increasing demand for coconut milk, the packaging industry is also bound to propel through the forecast years.

Coconut cream and milk are mostly used in the food and baking industries surging the demand for coconut milk.

Coconut milk has been recently employed in the personal care and beauty products industries, and it is projected to see increased coconut milk market growth over the forecasted period.





Competitive Landscape

Theppadungporn Coconut, Renuka Foods PLC, Goya Foods Incorporation, Asiatic Agro-Industry, The Sambu Group, PT. Sari Segar Husada, Thai Agri Foods PLC, M&S Food Industries, Primex Coco Products Incorporation, Santanku Sdn. Bhd, are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Many new coconut milk market opportunities are being created in the coconut milk market as manufacturers invest in research and development to develop more advanced coconut milk solutions.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-2694

More Insights into the Coconut Milk Market

The United States in the North American region is projected to dominate the coconut milk market with possession of the maximum market share of 65%. Owing to the spike in lactose intolerant consumers, the coconut milk market has seen a reasonable hike in the past few years, and it continues to showcase its domination in the global coconut market.

In terms of value, the United States is predicted to have a total valuation of USD 568.1 Million in the year 2022. As a result of the numerous health benefits offered by coconut milk, a rising number of customers are opting for it.

With increasing customer inclination toward the health benefits that coconut milk has to offer, people are opting for it increasingly. Rising consumer health consciousness is driving the coconut milk market expansion in the country as well as shooting up the coconut milk market key trends and opportunities.

Following the footsteps of the U.S, the United Kingdom is the second largest leader in the coconut milk market accounting for a market size of USD 159.9 million. The United Kingdom meat and dairy market are currently facing significant competition from the naturally sourced organic food industry.

Consumers in this country are more likely to substitute more sustainable plant-based alternatives for traditional foods, and coconut milk market trends are not restricted to foods & beverages. Consumers prefer to use cosmetics that are not tested on animals.

In the U.K, coconut market trends are not just limited to the food and beverage industry, they have widely been adopted in the cosmetic industry owing to its numerous skincare benefits and prevalence in cosmetics that are not tested on animals.

Market Segmentation for Coconut Milk

By Form:

Liquid Coconut Milk

Coconut Milk Powder

By Nature:

Organic Coconut Milk

Conventional Coconut Milk

By End-Use:

Household

Food Service

Food & Beverages Manufacturing

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Other Applications





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA





Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2694

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

Top Reports Related To Food and Beverage

Coconut Milk Products Market Size: South Asia currently dominates the coconut milk products market. The presence of some of the leading producing countries such as Indonesia and India will spur growth in the region.



Fortified Milk and Milk Products Market Share: North America is the largest market for fortified milk and milk products. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to take over the market due to the emerging economy of countries like China, India, and Japan



Plant-based Milk Market Trends: The demand for plant-based milk market is expected to reach a value of US$ 13.24 Bn in 2021. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall market value is expected to reach US$ 30.79 Bn by 2031



A2 Milk Market Analysis: APAC currently leads the global market for A2 milk market. The APAC held 32.8% of the global A2 milk market. Owing to the rise in demand for organic and natural milk, A2 milk sales will continue rising in the region



Egg Albumin Protein Market Outlook: Egg Albumin Protein Market By Flavor Type, Application, Function & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Frozen Desserts Market Forecast: Frozen Desserts Market by Product Type, Category, Sales Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Drum To Hopper Blends Premix Market Sales: Drum to Hopper Blends Premix Market By Form, Ingredient Type, Application Type, Function Type & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Synthetic Food Colors Market Value: Synthetic Food Colors Market by Form, Type, Colors, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032



Quinoline Yellow WS Market Demand: Quinoline Yellow WS Market by Purity, Solubility, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Industrial Alcohol Market Type: Industrial Alcohol Market by Source, Product Type, Application, Processing Method & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper in collaboration with PBFIA, on the Plant Based Market that throws light on potential opportunities and investments made in the Global plant based market

For More Info: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/07/25/2485124/0/en/Functional-Beverages-Market-to-Grow-at-Stupendous-CAGR-of-6-From-2022-2032-Owing-to-Surging-Inclination-Towards-Healthy-Living-Future-Market-Insights-Inc.html

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact: